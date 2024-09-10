Get this RTX 4070-powered MSI Katana with 165Hz QHD screen for $1,156 —its lowest-ever price

Get your hands on this fantastic little gaming laptop from MSI for just a smidgen over that $1K threshold. Don't settle for a last-gen bit of kit, get the latest generation of graphics card for the best experience in your favorite gaming titles, and combine that with a high-resolution QHD screen for scintillating visual fidelity. This has to be one of the best gaming laptop deals available at the moment, and thanks to having reviewed the MSI Katana, we can safely say that you're getting great performance for the price.

You can find this limited-time deal at Amazon where you can pick up the MSI Katana 15 for for only $1,156 - saving $243 off the $1,399 MSRP. It's an affordable, high-performance gaming laptop with amazing hardware specs - making it a great bang-for-buck purchase.

The hardware specification of this Katana 15 (model: B13VGK-2000US ) includes a 15.6-inch QHD screen with a ‎2560 x 1600 pixel resolution and a fast 165 Hz refresh rate for super-smooth motion in your favorite games. Inside the chassis of the MSI Katana is a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor, Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics card, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB NVMe SSD for storing your OS and games library.

The MSI Katana 15 (model: B13VGK-2000US) has a 15.6-inch QHD screen with a 165 Hz refresh rate. The Katana 15 gaming laptop packs a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H, Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics card, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB NVMe SSD inside its sleek chassis. The MSI Katana 15 (2023) is a competent, well-priced gaming laptop that impressed us when we reviewed the RTX 4050 model.

See our review of the MSI Katana 15 for more details and thoughts on this Editor's Choice award-winning product. The review unit we tested was of a much lower spec than today's deal, but our reviewer praised that model (RTX 4050) for its strong 1080p gaming performance, good speakers, and excellent value.

Some cons highlighted with the MSI Katana 15 were a slightly shorter battery life than we would have ideally desired, a slightly washed-out display, and a garishly designed gaming keyboard.