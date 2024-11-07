It's not a typo, this 2024 model HP Victus gaming laptop is only $429 - but there is a slight catch

Today's deal headline doesn't feature a typo - this modern gaming laptop from HP is genuinely on sale for the unbelievably low price of just $429, but there is a slight catch if you want to take advantage of this great offer. It's not even Black Friday, and the deals seem to be popping up earlier than ever this year as retailers try to nudge shoppers into spending their hard-earned money ahead of the biggest sales event of the year.

Available at Best Buy for just $429, the HP Victus 15 (model: 15-fb2063dx) is the perfect gaming laptop option if you're looking to pick up an affordable laptop capable of either light gaming or streaming games via a home network or cloud gaming. The catch, however, is that to grab this offer, you have to be a Best Buy Plus member, and if you're not already a member, it will set you back $49 to join. But, even with this extra cost, you still save a whopping $320.

This 2024 model of the HP Victus features a 15.6-inch IPS display with an FHD (1920 x 1080 pixel) resolution, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, AMD Radeon RX 6550M laptop GPU, 8GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD for your operating system and games library. The amount of RAM and the size of the SSD aren't great, and you do want a minimum of 16GB for gaming these days, but the good news is the laptop is easily upgradable, and you can add another 8GB of RAM, and also install up to 2TB of storage in the M.2 slots.

HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop: now $449 at Best Buy (was $799)

A compact gaming laptop that contains an AMD Radeon RX 6550M laptop GPU, a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, 8GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. The HP Victus 15 (model: 15-fb2063dx) uses a 15.6-inch display with a bright 300-nit IPS panel. The screen has a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate - perfect for high-motion gaming.

We've reviewed the HP Victus 16, the big brother of this laptop, and found the laptop to have excellent battery life, a comfortable keyboard, a bright display, and an attractive design. This Laptop is the smaller 15.6-inch model and features many of the same specifications and the same design, albeit in a slightly smaller chassis. It's certainly not going to set any records in gaming performance. Still, for only $429, this laptop is the perfect gaming laptop for those on a strict budget or if you're after a little something to play games on elsewhere in the house while away from your main gaming rig.