The Alienware M18 R2 RTX 4080 gaming laptop is now only $2199 at Amazon

Black Friday is just on the horizon but you can already find some pretty stellar deals on gaming hardware—like this awesome deal on the Alienware M18 R2 RTX 4080 gaming laptop . This edition usually goes for around $2799 but right now it's discounted to just $2199. As of writing, it's not clear how long this discount will be made available.

We took the opportunity to review Alienware M18 R2 RTX 4090 edition earlier this year and really enjoyed it, ultimately giving it a rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Overall, it's a heavy, 18-inch machine with performance that makes lugging it around absolutely worth it. It's got plenty of room for upgrading the storage which makes it an excellent main gaming rig.

Alienware M18 R2 Gaming Laptop: now $2199 at Amazon (was $2799)

This gaming laptop is powered by an Intel Core i9-14900HX along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card. It comes with a 1TB SSD but has four M.2 slots for expansion and 32GB of DDR5 for memory.

Under the hood of this beefy machine, you'll find an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor. It works alongside an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card with 12GB of GDDR6. This GPU outputs to an 18-inch display with a QHD+ plus resolution that measures in at 2560 x 1600px. The refresh rate caps out at 165Hz while the response time gets as low as 3ms.

(Image credit: Dell)

This edition comes with 32GB of DDR5 and a 1TB internal SSD for storage. You can expand upon this using its four M.2 SSD slots. It has quite a few USB ports to take advantage of including 3 USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port and 2 USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports. For video output it has both an HDMI 2.1 port and a mini DisplayPort. For network support, it has both WiFi 7 support and an Ethernet port for wired connections. A 3.5mm jack is provided for audio output, as well.

