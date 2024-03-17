The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 OLED RTX 4060 gaming laptop is now only $1,049 at Best Buy

If you've been holding out to upgrade your gaming laptop to one with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series graphics processor, you may want to take a close look at this deal from Best Buy on the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 gaming laptop. Not only is it backed by an RTX 4060 graphics card, but it also features a 14.5-inch OLED display.
We had the opportunity to review a similar model of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 back in August of 2023 and ultimately found it to be a fantastic experience, rating it at 4.5 out of 5 stars. If you want to see how this laptop stacks up against others on the market, check out our list of best gaming laptops for 2024.
Lenovo Legion Slim 5 OLED Gaming Laptop: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6559123&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flenovo-legion-slim-5-14-5-oled-gaming-laptop-ryzen-7-7840hs-with-16gb-memory-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4060-8gb-with-1-tb-ssd-storm-grey%2F6559123.p%3FskuId%3D6559123&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">now $1,049 at Lenovo (was $1,479)
This OLED gaming laptop sports an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, capable of reaching 5.1 GHz. It's backed up with 16GB of RAM, a 1TB internal SSD for storage, and features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU.
This edition of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. It outputs to a 14.5-inch OLED screen that has a native resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels and can reach a refresh rate as high as 120 Hz. The brightness levels can get as bright as 400 nits.
Lenovo's laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS that has a base speed of 3.8 GHz up to a maximum of 5.1 GHz when boosted. You've got 16GB of DDR5-5600 RAM to take advantage of, as well as a 1TB internal SSD for your storage needs. An HDMI 2.1 port if you want to attach to a second display or feel like some big screen entertainment. On the topic of connectivity, there are also four USB ports and a headphone jack. The keyboard is backlit but, as usual, this feature will impact the battery life which can last up to eight hours under optimal conditions.
Visit the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 14.5-inch OLED gaming laptop product page at Best Buy for more details and purchase options.
Ash Hill