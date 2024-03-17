The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 OLED RTX 4060 gaming laptop is now only $1,049 at Best Buy

If you've been holding out to upgrade your gaming laptop to one with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series graphics processor, you may want to take a close look at this deal from Best Buy on the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 gaming laptop. Not only is it backed by an RTX 4060 graphics card, but it also features a 14.5-inch OLED display.

We had the opportunity to review a similar model of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 back in August of 2023 and ultimately found it to be a fantastic experience, rating it at 4.5 out of 5 stars. If you want to see how this laptop stacks up against others on the market, check out our list of best gaming laptops for 2024.

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 OLED Gaming Laptop: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6559123&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flenovo-legion-slim-5-14-5-oled-gaming-laptop-ryzen-7-7840hs-with-16gb-memory-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4060-8gb-with-1-tb-ssd-storm-grey%2F6559123.p%3FskuId%3D6559123&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com""> now $1,049 at Lenovo (was $1,479)

This OLED gaming laptop sports an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, capable of reaching 5.1 GHz. It's backed up with 16GB of RAM, a 1TB internal SSD for storage, and features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU.

This edition of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. It outputs to a 14.5-inch OLED screen that has a native resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels and can reach a refresh rate as high as 120 Hz. The brightness levels can get as bright as 400 nits.

Lenovo's laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS that has a base speed of 3.8 GHz up to a maximum of 5.1 GHz when boosted. You've got 16GB of DDR5-5600 RAM to take advantage of, as well as a 1TB internal SSD for your storage needs. An HDMI 2.1 port if you want to attach to a second display or feel like some big screen entertainment. On the topic of connectivity, there are also four USB ports and a headphone jack. The keyboard is backlit but, as usual, this feature will impact the battery life which can last up to eight hours under optimal conditions.