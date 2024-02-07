This high-spec Lenovo RTX 4070-powered gaming laptop drops to $1,499

If you're looking for a powerful new gaming laptop, then consider this RTX 4070-powered computer with 8GB of VRAM. You can pick up Lenovo's Legion 5i (model - 16IRX8) for $1,499 at B&H Photo and save $570 off its MSRP of $2,069. This SKU of the Legion 5i contains one of the best CPUs from the last generation of processors, the Intel Core i9-13900HX. Other specs for this impressive laptop include a whopping 32GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB SSD.

Measuring 16 inches, the display sports an IPS panel with a 2560 x 1600 pixel QHD resolution and a fast refresh rate of 240Hz. Combined with the Legion 5i's hardware combination, you should be able to crank out some impressive framerates, but you will struggle to max out and keep a stable 240FPS on most titles without tweaking game settings. Some titles like CS:GO and Valorant will be able to hit these numbers, but there's no way you're getting these results with Cyberpunk 2077, for example.

Hook up your preferred mouse and other peripherals via the four USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports and two 10 Gb/s USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports. If you want to hook up to another display you can output video from the Legion 5i via a USB-C or HDMI port. Plenty of connectivity for using this computer as a gaming station or for work or study. Thanks to its subdued looks, the Legion 5i wouldn't look out of place in an office environment. The only giveaway would be the RGB keyboard if you've got that flashing/glowing away.

Some of my favorite aspects of this laptop are an impressive 5 hours of battery life, a large 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage with a spare M.2 slot that provides the ability to easily expand your storage. Although you can cram a couple of AAA games on a 1TB drive, it's so much more convenient to pick up a 2TB or 4TB SSD on a deal or in the sales.