With its Ryzen CPU and Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, this HP Victus 16.1 gaming laptop is a steal at just $899

I'm a desktop PC enthusiast and love my gaming rig, but sometimes I want to take my PC gaming into another room or even further afield, and for that, you can't beat the convenience of some of the best gaming laptops. I've tried physical and wireless networks and it can be a lot of hassle to get it right, and although gaming laptops aren't the cheapest alternatives, they are one of the easiest solutions to a gamers location problems. Today's deal highlights a gaming laptop with plenty of power to run the latest games on high-fidelity settings thanks to a powerful laptop GPU and processor.

Discounted by a whopping $500 at Best Buy, you can grab this deal on the HP Victus 16 (model: 16-s1023dx) gaming laptop for just $899. A fantastic price for a gaming laptop that not only contains a high-performance Nvidia RTX 4070 laptop GPU but also sports 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a Ryzen 7-8845HS processor with 8 cores and 16 threads.

We had the chance to review the HP Victus 16 albeit a differing variant with alternate hardware specs, and found the laptop to have excellent battery life, a comfortable keyboard, a bright display, and an attractive design. However, we thought the speakers could have been a lot better, and that the original MSRP price of the laptop was a little high.

HP Victus 16 Gaming Laptop: now $899 at Best Buy (was $1,399) A compact gaming laptop that contains an Nvidia RTX 4070 laptop GPU, an 8-core 16-thread Ryzen 7-8845HS processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. The HP Victus 16 uses a 16.1-inch display with a bright 300-nits IPS panel. The screen has a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate - perfect for high-motion gaming.

You can easily connect up to a second screen, or hook the Victus 16 up to your television with its HDMI 2.1 port for an easy gaming setup, and connect your other devices and peripherals to the four available USB ports. The HP Victus 16 comes with 3 x USB Type-A ports and 1 x USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, and WiFi 6.