How about an RTX 4060-Powered Lenovo Legion Slim 5 gaming laptop for under $1000?

Currently, there are no big sales events on the go, and with Black Friday firmly in the rear-view mirror, it's full steam ahead to the holiday season. This means some deals coming out before Christmas aren't the lowest prices we've ever seen, but should hopefully still be heavily discounted.

For a gaming laptop that packs in one of Nvidia's RTX 4060 mobile gaming graphics cards, and has a 144Hz refresh rate screen that measures 16 inches - paying under $1,000 is a rarity these days, but at Best Buy you can get your hands on exactly that. The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 is only $949 at the moment and is an ideal choice for work or play.

We reviewed a variant of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 laptop back in August and were impressed with how well the laptop performed in our suite of benchmark tests, how long the battery lasted, and how affordable it was before any discounts. This earned this gaming laptop a deserved Editor's Choice award for its feature set, price, and performance.

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 (RTX 4060): now $949 at Best Buy (was $1,349)

A slimline gaming laptop from Lenovo that packs an Nvidia RTX 4060 mobile GPU and pairs with a Ryzen 5 7640HS processor to power the 144Hz 16-inch screen. Other hardware specs include 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a small 512GB SSD.

The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 also comes with 16GB of fast DDR5 RAM which is needed for current gaming. 8GB just won't cut it anymore, and this means you don't have to splurge out on any RAM upgrade. Unfortunately the same can't be said for the SSD. Laptop manufacturers always put in small SSDs, with upgrades raising the price through the roof, so you might want to invest in a larger 2TB-plus SSD for this machine as modern games can easily eat up a meager 512GB.