This beefy 18-inch RTX 4080-powered Predator Helios gaming laptop has dropped $500 in price

A large 18-inch beast of a gaming laptop, the Acer Predator Helios 18 not only comes with a massive 18-inch screen but also packs some of the most powerful components available in a laptop configuration including an Intel Core i9-13900HX processor and RTX 4080 mobile graphics card with 12GB of VRAM.

Not only is this laptop on sale but it's quite heavily discounted. Available direct from Acer, you can purchase the Acer Predator Helios 18 gaming laptop for $1,999 - a massive $500 saving from its original price of $2,499. This is not a cheap laptop even with the discount, but you are getting top-spec parts and a rather large screen to play your games on, just you might need to invest in a huge bag if you're thinking of going mobile with this laptop.

Acer Predator Helios 18 (RTX 4080) Gaming Laptop: now $1,999 at Acer (was $2,499)

A top-spec offering from Acer, this Predator Helios 18 features an 18-inch panel with a 2560 x 1600 resolution on a 16:10 ratio screen and a high 250Hz refresh rate. Inside the chassis is an Intel Core i9-13900HX processor, 12GB RTX 4080 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for storage.

The Acer Predator Helios' screen measures 18 inches and embraces the newer 16:10 ratio popular among laptops now. The resolution is a 2560x1600 WQXGA+ panel with a speedy 250Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time, just the ticket for a good gaming experience. Acer also advertises 1000-nits peak brightness on this panel with 100% DCI-P3, HDR, Nvidia Optimus, and G-SYNC.

Built for gaming, the Predator Helios comes with per-key RGB lighting and some slight RGB hue about the chassis of the laptop. to give it that gamified look, with an ample amount of RAM (32GB) the Predator Helios is slightly future-proofed for the ever-expanding memory requirements of applications and games.