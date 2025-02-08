AOC 27-inch 1440p 240 Hz curved gaming monitor is at an all-time low price of $219

Today, the AOC CQ27G3Z 27-inch curved gaming monitor is available at Amazon for one of the lowest prices since it first launched. It usually costs around $269, but right now, it's discounted to $219. As of this writing, no expiration date has been specified for the discount, so we're not sure how long it will be available at this rate.

We reviewed this monitor back in 2023 and enjoyed our overall experience. Its performance was exceptional, given its price—at the time, $399. We gave the monitor a final review of 4 out of 5 stars, which is pretty good, especially considering today's discount.

AOC CQ27G3Z 27 Inch Curved Gaming Monitor: now $219 at Amazon (was $269) The AOC CQ27G3Z spans 27 inches and features a curved QHD VA panel. It's AMD FreeSync Premium certified and can reach impressively high refresh rates at 240 Hz. The response time can also get as low as 0.5 ms. You have both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs to take advantage of.

The AOC CQ27G3Z curved gaming monitor is built around a 27-inch VA panel with a 1000R curvature. It has a dense QHD 2K resolution, measuring 2560 x 1440px. The refresh rate can reach 240 Hz, while the response time can get as low as 0.5 ms.

It has excellent contrast support and can reach a maximum brightness of 300 Nits. This screen is certified by AMD FreeSync Premium for its performance. There are two input options: two DisplayPort 1.4 inputs and two HDMI 2.0 ports. A 3.5mm jack is included for connecting external audio peripherals. It's supported by a 3-year manufacturer's warranty from AOC and Amazon's 30-day return policy.

Visit Amazon's AOC CQ27G3Z 27-inch curved monitor product page for more details and purchase options.