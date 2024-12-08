Camouflage eSports monitors launched by JAPANNEXT – but you probably won't see them in stores

Computer monitor specialist JAPANNEXT has released a pair of new eSports monitors that feature camouflage design aesthetics. The new JN-IPS238G200F-Camo and JN-IPS238G200F-Camo-W are both 23.8-inch FHD gaming monitors with 200 Hz IPS panels, but differ in structural material colors, with the former being earthy colored, and the latter mostly white plus grays.

Camouflage-patterned PC parts seem to regularly go in and out of fashion. Looking through the Tom's Hardware archives we reported on the NZXT Camo Chassis back in 2010, and MSI prepared a whole series of Camo Squad desktops, laptops, GPUs, and accessories back in 2017. Now, in 2024, we are faced with a couple of camo gaming monitors.

These monitors could have been ugly, but promotional product images indicate they are quite inoffensive. JAPANNEXT's JN-IPS238G200F-Camo comes in muted earthy tones. The camo pattern appears to be a variation of 'Duck Hunter' AKA 'US M1942' but from the front there isn't much evidence of it, due to the rather thin bezels and the monitor stand eschewing the pattern, sticking with a solid color.

The 'white' model, the JN-IPS238G200F-Camo-W, is basically the same monitor but with a white stand, and a grayscale version of Duck Hunter covering the back and bezel area. We are slightly disappointed that JAPANNEXT didn't use something more wintry. The product page claims that these monitor plastic camo patterns can increase gaming immersion are also preposterous.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Monitor specifications Row 0 - Cell 0 JN-IPS238G200F-Camo (-W) Panel 23.8-inch IPS with a maximum brightness of 400cd/m2, sRGB: 100%, and DCI-P3: 93% Performance Refresh rate of 200Hz and a response speed of 0.5ms (MPRT), FreeSync Connectivity HDMI 2.0 x2, DisplayPort 1.2 x1, audio out Stand Tilt only. Users can attach to 75x75 VESA stand Other Blue light reduction mode and flicker-free, 2Wx2 speakers, 3.2kg

These are quite well-balanced specs if you think you will be happy with a 24-inch FHD monitor that can run at up to 200 Hz. Decent supporting metrics in terms of max brightness, color gamut, the VESA mount options, and the convenience of built-in stereo speakers mean there is no obvious weakness here.

With the above specs, and taking into account the Japanese retail pricing of roughly equivalent to $130, we can't complain too much about the JN-IPS238G200F-Camo and JN-IPS238G200F-Camo-W. We note that JAPANNEXT also sells directly to customers in France, Italy, Span, and Germany.

U.S.-based customers are advised to ignore these camo monitors and check out our frequently updated Best Gaming Monitors 2024 guide – and the deals we find and highlight several times a week.