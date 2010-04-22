Hide Your PC in the Wild with NZXT Camo Chassis

Earlier this week, we spotted NZXT's Tempest EVO Camo chassis while hunting down another story. At first glance, this rig casing looked somewhat silly, sporting spotted blacks, whites, and grays like some square cow or a stiff pair of military camouflage fatigues. But for some reason, we kept coming back to the lead since then, wondering what it would look like on a desktop.

So here it is. Can it successfully hide out in the wild? Perhaps if it doesn't make too much noise. Can it run Crysis? Depends on the guts you stuff within its frame. For $149.99, interested cow herders and deer hunters could find out if this chassis really can blend into the woods by ordering it via Newegg here. Just don't feed it grass.