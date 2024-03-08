Snag this Acer QHD gaming monitor for under $150 — unbelievable value for a budget monitor

I've seen this monitor on sale a few times, but this is possibly the lowest I've ever seen it. If you're looking for a QHD monitor on a budget, I can't think of a decent monitor that's cheaper than this — from a known brand, anyway. It's got plenty of features that are now common in the QHD bracket of monitors, especially gaming-oriented, such as a fast 170 Hz refresh rate for fast frames and smooth gameplay.

Today at Newegg, you can grab the Acer Nitro ED270U P2bmiipx gaming monitor for only $149. This is already a great price for any 27-inch monitor, but for a screen with a QHD resolution and multiple other great specs, it's an absolute bargain and a fantastic starting screen for a budget gaming setup or even as a second screen for your existing gaming battlestation.

The Acer Nitro ED270U gaming monitor features a 27-inch VA panel with a curved 1500R screen for extra immersion. It offers a 2K QHD resolution with the traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, displaying 2560 x 1440 pixels. A speedy 170 Hz refresh rate is supported over a DisplayPort connection, with a 1ms response time.

Acer Nitro ED270U P2bmiipx Gaming Monitor: now $149 at Newegg (was $249)



Size: 27 Inch

Panel Type: VA

Resolution: 2560 x 1440 pixel

Refresh: 170 Hz

Flat/Curved: Curved



This is one of the cheapest QHD monitors on the market and an amazing price considering the resolution and refresh rate. The Nitro ED270U features a curved 1500R screen for added immersion whilst gaming.

Acer's Nitro ED270U monitor is AMD FreeSync Premium certified. It is compatible with AMD adaptive sync technology for less screen tearing and smoother gameplay when you're in the middle of some hectic gameplay. It also has support for low framerate compensation (LFC) and is HDR10 certified, with the maximum brightness of this monitor being 250 nits.

Being a more budget-friendly monitor the savings on production costs have meant slightly fewer connection options, but you do still get a couple of video input options to take advantage of, including one HDMI port and one Display Port input. Surprisingly, this monitor also features built-in speakers should you need them, and a 3.5mm audio jack is available for external audio connectivity, such as a pair of headphones or an alternate speaker setup.