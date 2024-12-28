If you've been in the market for a quality curved gaming display, you should look closely at this Amazon offer on the Asus TUF VG34VQ3B gaming monitor. It has a recommended price of $349, but it's currently marked down to just $279. This is the second lowest price we've seen for this monitor since it was first released, and we're not sure how long it will be available at this rate.

This monitor offers quite a bit, including a curved panel and dense resolution. Its AMD FreeSync Premium certification also backs it up. If you want to know how these specs compare to other leading gaming displays, check out our list of the best gaming monitors to see what's leading the market.

Asus TUF 34-Inch Ultra-Wide Curved Monitor: now $279 at Amazon (was $349)

Right now, at Amazon, you can take home the Asus TUF VG34VQ3B for its second-lowest price. It's AMD FreeSync Premium certified for its performance and has a dense QHD resolution. The panel is curved with a curvature graded at 1500R.

This gaming monitor is pretty big, albeit not the biggest on the market, measuring 34 inches across. It has an LED-backlit VA panel with a QHD resolution of 3440 x 1440. The panel has a curvature of 1500R and can reach a maximum refresh rate of 180 Hz, with a short response time of just 1 ms.

The Asus TUF VG34VQ3B has an AMD FreeSync Premium certification, a step up from the basic FreeSync grading. It covers 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and is illuminated by a maximum brightness of 400 Nits. Regarding audio support, it has two integrated 2W speakers and a 3.5mm jack for external audio peripherals. There are also two HDMI 2.0 ports and two DisplayPort 1.4 inputs.

Again, we don't know how long this monitor will be available at this rate, but you can check it out on the Asus TUF VG34VQ3B product page for more details and purchase options.