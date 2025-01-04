Anyone holding out for a large gaming monitor should look at this LG offer on the LG UltraGear 32GP83B-B gaming monitor. It spans 32 inches and has an IPS panel with plenty of quality specs to handle modern gaming needs. It usually costs around $299, but LG currently offers a limited promo code that takes the price down to $210. The code NEWYEAR Is available until January 5th and must be used at checkout to redeem the offer.

This gaming monitor is AMD FreeSync Premium certified for its performance and offers G-Sync compatibility. We haven't had the opportunity to review this screen for ourselves yet, but you can check out our list of best gaming monitors to see how they stack up against our favorites on the market spec-wise.

LG UltraGear 32-Inch QHD IPS Monitor: now $210 at LG (was $299)

The LG UltraGear 32GP83B-B is a 32-inch QHD gaming monitor with a 165 Hz IPS Panel. It has both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs to take advantage of and is backed up with an AMD FreeSync Premium certification.

The LG UltraGear 32GP83B-B has a 32-inch IPS panel with a QHD resolution of up to 2560 x 1440px. It can reach a refresh rate as high as 165 Hz and is paired with a short response time of just 1 ms. Regarding gaming monitors, these are pretty good specs that are a step or two above your most basic gaming requirements.

This gaming display covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and features HDR10. It has two HDMI ports for video input and one DisplayPort 1.4 port. LG also supports the purchase with a one-year manufacturer's warranty.

Visit the LG UltraGear 32GP83B-B gaming monitor project page at LG for more details and purchase options. Use promo code NEWYEAR at checkout to get the full discount.