Asus ROG Strix 27-Inch QHD IPS monitor is only $199 at Amazon

If you've been in the market for a new QHD gaming monitor, you should definitely take a look at this deal on the Asus ROG Strix XG27ACS . This 27-inch gaming monitor features an IPS panel with a dense QHD resolution. It usually goes for around $169 but is now discounted to just $199—one of the lowest prices we've seen for the display since it first debuted.

This particular screen is AMD FreeSync certified, which includes features like low latency and low framerate compensation (LFC) support. However, if you want to know how it compares to some of our favorites on the market, check out our list of best gaming monitors and see what specs are leading the way.

ASUS ROG Strix 27-Inch QHD Monitor: now $199 at Amazon (was $269)

This gaming monitor uses a 27-inch IPS panel with a QHD resolution. It's AMD FreeSync certified and has both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs to take advantage of. It has a high refresh rate of 180Hz paired with a short response time of just 1ms.

The Asus ROG Strix XG27ACS features a 27-inch fast IPS panel with a QHD resolution that measures in at 2560 x 1440px. The refresh rate can get as high as 180Hz while the response time can get as low as 1ms.

It covers 97% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 133% of sRGB with a maximum possible brightness of 400 Nits. It has one HDMI 2.0 port for video input alongside one DisplayPort 1.4 input. A USB-C port is provided, as well. You can connect external audio peripherals using its 3.5mm audio jack but no internal speakers are provided.