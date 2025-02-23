This Dell 27-Inch FHD IPS monitor is only $89 at Best Buy

Right now at Best Buy, you can find the Dell S2721NX 27-inch FHD monitor for one of its lowest prices to date. This IPS display usually goes for around $159 but it's currently discounted to just $89. This deal is part of a limited offer that's scheduled to expire by the end of February 23rd, 2025 (14 hours left at the time of publishing), so you don't have too much time to mull over whether or not you want to indulge in a new monitor.
Unfortunately, we haven't had the opportunity to review the Dell S2721NX just yet, but we definitely have plenty of experience with leading brands like Dell and other monitors on the market. If you want to get a better idea of how this monitor compares to other popular displays, you should check out our list of best gaming monitors. There you can see what our favorite picks are in various categories ranging from budget displays to those with super high-quality specs.
Dell S2721NX 27-Inch IPS FHD Monitor: now $89 at Best Buy (was $159)
For a limited time, you can pick up the Dell S2721NX gaming monitor for one of its best prices to date. This display is AMD FreeSync certified and features a 27-inch FHD IPS panel with a refresh rate of 75Hz.
The Dell S2721NX monitor is built around a 27-inch IPS display panel. It has an FHD resolution which measures 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. The refresh rate isn't the highest on the market, reaching just 75 Hz, but for a monitor under $100, we can't complain too much. FreeSync should help smooth out stutters and tearing as long as your GPU can hold between 48 and 75 Hz, too. The S2721NX has a refresh rate of 4ms.
Adding further appeal to the S2721NX for occasional gaming is its low latency and low framerate compensation support. The brightness is capable of reaching 300 Nits which definitely isn't too bad for a monitor in this price range. An anti-glare matte 3H coating should aid visibility if there is a strong light somewhere in your work/play environment. The 1,000:1 contrast ratio is pretty typical for an IPS panel.
As far as video input goes, you get two HDMI 1.4 ports to take advantage of, no DP sadly. There's a 3.5mm headphone jack, too.
The purchase is supported by both Best Buy's return policy as well as a 1-year manufacturer's warranty from Dell.
Again, this discount is part of a limited offer that is set to expire by the end of the day. If you want to take a closer look at the deal, head over to the official Dell S2721NX 27-inch IPS FHD monitor product page at Best Buy for more information and purchase options.
