Upgrade to an Acer Nitro 27-inch gaming monitor with a 170 Hz refresh rate for only $149

If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck on a new budget gaming system and don't already have a gaming monitor in your setup then today's deal on Acer's Nitro ED27OU P2bmiipx is one to cast an eye on. It has an ample 27-inch screen, along with an immersive 1500R curve to wrap around your vision for a great visual experience whilst playing your favorite games.

You can find today's deal at Newegg, where the Acer Nitro ED27OU P2bmiipx is on sale for just $149 when you use the promotional code CGADT4334 at the checkout to receive a $20 discount to reach the $149 deal price. This is an exceptional price for a 27-inch curved monitor with such a high refresh rate and 2560 x 1440 pixel QHD resolution.

Acer's Nitro ED270U monitor is AMD FreeSync Premium certified, letting it make use of AMD's adaptive sync technology for less screen tearing and smoother gameplay, especially when you're playing a high-framerate game such as Valorant or Counter-Strike 2. It also has support for low framerate compensation (LFC) and is HDR10 certified, with the maximum brightness of this monitor being 250 nits. Being a VA panel the Acers Nitro ED270U also sports impressive blacks with its 4000:1 contrast ratio.

Acer Nitro ED27OU P2bmiipx Gaming Monitor: now $149 at Newegg with code (was $249)



A 2K resolution QHD gaming monitor for an amazing price, with a high refresh rate of 170 Hz on a DisplayPort connection, and a 1500R curved panel for a more immersive viewing experience while gaming. The VA panel supports HDR10, has a 4000:1 contrast ratio, and uses 72% of the NTSC color gamut. Uses FreeSync Premium for adaptive frame sync.



Use code CGADT4334 to receive a $20 discount to reach the $149 deal price.

With a monitor this low in price you're limited to only a couple of video input options, that include just the one HDMI port and a singular DisplayPort input. However, this monitor also features built-in speakers and a 3.5mm audio jack for extra audio options should you need them, which is always a bonus if you don't have the space for a small speaker setup or fancy streaming some media and don't want to wear a headset.