You can buy a 240 Hz Acer Nitro 27-inch curved gaming monitor for just $159

If you're in the market for a curved gaming monitor, now is a great time to take one home thanks to this deal on the Acer Nitro XZ270 X2bmiiphx . This curved gaming monitor isn't the biggest on the market, but at 27-inches across it's not too bad. While its 1080p resolution isn't probably the sweet spot for 27-inches, it offers a blistering 240 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response times which are ideal for fast-paced gaming fun. The monitor usually goes for around $249 but right now it's available for just $159.

The Acer Nitro XZ270 X2bmiiphx gaming monitor is AMD FreeSync Premium certified, which promises a fast and smooth gaming experience to set it apart from monitors on the market without certification. However, if you'd like to see what else is leading the gaming monitor market, check out our list of best gaming monitors .

Acer Nitro 27-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor: now $159 at Amazon (was $249)

This gaming monitor spans 27-inches across with a curvature of 1500R. It has an FHD resolution and can reach a refresh rate as high as 240 Hz. There are both DisplayPort and HDMI inputs to take advantage of.

The Acer Nitro XZ270 X2bmiiphx features a 27-inch VA panel with a curvature of 1500R. It has an FHD resolution which measures 1920 x 1080 pixels, which is backed up by a refresh rate that caps out at 240 Hz. The response time is also capable of reaching as low as 1 ms.

There are a few input options to take advantage of, including one DisplayPort 1.2 input, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and a 3.5mm jack for audio devices. At the price, you may also be pleased with the included ErgoStand. This monitor has an ergonomically designed stand with -5° to 20° tilt, +/- 15° swivel, and a 3.93" height adjustment. If you don't like that, you can use a new or existing VESA mount.

There is a manufacturer's warranty from Acer but the exact details are not confirmed. The purchase is also supported by Amazon's 30-day return policy.

