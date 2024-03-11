Going 4K is cheaper than ever with this $179 28-inch Acer monitor

Although almost everything else in the computer component scene seems to have consistently risen in price with minimal discounts now and then, computer monitors have managed to buck the trend and become more accessible. With the constant leap forwards in technology and gimmicks for PC monitors, there's always a new model being pushed in that forces the price of the new standards to fall. This is great news for us tech consumers.

Having a high-resolution 4K monitor on your desk is more of an option than ever these days as prices have gone from the extreme to the more standard. In this deal, Newegg is offering Acer's V287K bmiipx 28-inch 4K monitor for just $179, which is a superb price for a UHD IPS screen, and it's even got a 60Hz refresh rate and 4ms (Gray to Gray) response time, and support for HDR10.

One of the bonuses of having a high 3840 x 2160 pixel count on a smaller 28-inch screen is a tight pixel density, which will make the images on your computer screen exceptionally sharp. Also, don't be put off by the lower-sounding 60Hz refresh rate. Yes, there are higher ones out in the market, but 60Hz is perfectly fine and even OK for gaming in most cases, so if you're using this screen for gaming, work, or productivity tasks, there isn't a negative to this screen at this deal price.

Acer V287K bmiipx 4K Monitor: now $179 at Newegg (was $299)



Size: 28 Inch

Panel Type: IPS

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixel

Refresh: 60 Hz

Flat/Curved: Flat



A flat panel IPS monitor that measures 28 inches and has a high pixel UHD resolution. Other specs for this monitor include a 60Hz refresh rate and a modest 4ms (Gray to Gray) response time. Connection options include 1 x DisplayPort1.2 and 2 x HDMI 2.0 ports. It even comes with 2 x 2-watt speakers should you need sound in an emergency.

The Acer V287K bmiipx comes with 1 x DisplayPort 1.2 port and 2 x HDMI 2.0 ports, plus an audio-out port for connecting up a pair of headphones or speakers if it's more convenient than connecting to the PC. For color, the Acer V287K covers 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and has a 300-nit brightness for a vibrant viewing experience.