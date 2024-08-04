JDI's 2VD screen delivers two touch displays in one — screen looks different to each user, and can tell who is touching it

JDI (Japan Display Inc.) just announced a touch display that shows two different images depending on the location of the viewer and detects their unique touch inputs. This means that a central single infotainment display in a car can be used as two independent screens, allowing automakers to save on cost and continue the trend of minimalist car interiors without sacrificing the number of available displays.

This technology is called 2 Vision Display (2VD), and has already been around for many years as a concept. However, JDI said in its press release (PDF) that its historically low quality has made the technology unacceptable for commercial applications — that is, until now. The company said that it combined its LTPS LCD screen technology and optics capabilities allowing it to build a high-quality 2VD for automotive use.

What is perhaps more impressive is that JDI’s new display tech can detect two different touch inputs. Traditional 2VDs cannot determine where (or rather who) a touch input is coming from, so it wouldn’t know to which view it should send the data when it receives an input signal. However, JDI’s 2VD has a custom IC that determines whether a touch input is coming from the driver or the passenger. This is especially crucial for vehicular applications, as you don’t want the passenger scrubbing through a YouTube video inadvertently changing the driver’s Google Maps destination while driving down the freeway.

JDI even showed how its new 2VD with dual touch input compares with existing technology:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Existing 2VD New JDI Dual Touch 2VD Resolution 88 ppi 171 ppi Brightness 350 nits 700 nits Contrast 350:1 1000:1 NTSC Ratio 70% 85% Touch Functionality None Dual Touch

The tech spec stats of the new JDI dual touch 2VD screen are not particularly amazing, especially if you compare it with the new M4 iPad Pro, for example. However, these specifications are more than usable in automobiles, and the ability to use one display and be able to share it with passengers might be interesting to some auto manufacturers. In fact, the company said, “JDI is currently in discussions with multiple global automobile OEMs to incorporate JDI Dual Touch 2VD into their next-generation vehicle interiors, with first shipment possible as early as 2025.”

Aside from car and truck applications, JDI also said that 2VD can be deployed in several other industries. For example, airports can use a 2VD situated in between gates and have different information showing for each respective gate. It can also be deployed for traffic safety, allowing a single screen to show different signs to motorists, depending on their lane or location.

While having 2VD technology is a neat feature in cars, as passengers can entertain themselves without distracting the driver, automakers need to step up their game with the hardware, too. After all, a 2VD device would likely need more computing power, as it is just one infotainment screen posing as two tablets. Unless car manufacturers start putting better chips in their cars, they might just end up with frustrated drivers and passengers.