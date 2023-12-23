MSI 27-Inch 4K 144Hz Monitor Drops to $305 at Newegg

Holiday shopping might be behind us now but you can still find plenty of deals on quality hardware that are well worth a close look. Today, we’ve come across a deal on the MSI MAG274UPF 27-Inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor. It’s currently discounted to $359 but using promo code AFFIRM15DEC at checkout will take the price down to $305.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the monitor since it first debuted. It’s AMD FreeSync Premium certified which guarantees a dense resolution, high refresh rate, low latency and low framerate compensation support.

MSI MAG274UPF 27-Inch 4K Monitor: now $305 at Newegg (was $359)

The MSI MAG274UPF monitor features a 27-inch IPS panel with a 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160px. It can reach a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz and has a response time of 1ms. The brightness is capable of reaching 400 nits.

You’ve got a couple of options when comes to video input including two HDMI 2.1 ports and a DisplayPort version 1.4a. It also has a USB hub with both USB 2.0 Type-A ports and one USB 2.0 Type-A port. The purchase is supported by both Newegg’s holiday policy as well as a 2-year warranty from MSI.

Visit the MSI MAG274UPF 27-inch 4K monitor product page at Newegg for more details and purchase options. Don’t forget to use promo code AFFIRM15DEC before checking out.