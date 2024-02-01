New Asus monitor leaks, has 380 Hz panel and new 'AI gaming features'

Asus has updated its fast-refresh 24.5-inch ROG Strix gaming monitor launched last summer with a model packing AI features, and more, reports DisplaySpecifications. The new Asus ROG Strix XG259QNS is predictably rather similar to the earlier XG259QN, however there is one attractive feature that may have been taken away – the Nvidia G-Sync Compatible certification.

The Asus ROG Strix XG259QNS is a 24.5-inch 1080p gaming monitor with a 380 Hz (OC) max refresh and 0.3 ms response time. Some other highlights include its DisplayHDR 400 and AMD FreeSync Premium support, onboard Asus Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync, wide viewing angles, and a 110% sRGB gamut.

All those features appear identical to the earlier ROG Strix XG259QN, but some key differences exist. The new XG259QNS comes with AI technology – namely “ROG Gaming AI technology with Dynamic Shadow Boost and Dynamic Crosshair, Color Temperature Selection (4 modes), and GameFast Input,” according to DisplaySpecifications. Here is another area of the tech industry that seems keen to be proliferating AI features, and it will be interesting to see if they deliver worthwhile improvements when we get an Asus AI-enhanced gaming monitor in for testing. Will it manage to make it into the ranks of the best gaming monitors?

At the time of writing, the source notes that the new Asus ROG Strix XG259QNS lacks Nvidia G-Sync Compatible certification. However, this may have nothing to do with the capabilities of the updated gaming monitor and more to do with the time that Nvidia labs require to process new monitors and certify them to the various G-Sync standards. One should wait until official confirmation regarding G-Sync capabilities arrives before purchasing this screen if Nvidia GPU support features are desirable. It isn’t yet for sale, though.

The XG259QNS also has a fully adjustable stand, and includes a tripod socket. Connectivity seems ample too, with the monitor packing a DP 1.4 port, a pair of HDMI 2.0 ports, a USB 3.2 Type-A hub, and a headphone jack.

The current ROG Strix XG259QN is currently on sale at outlets such as Newegg for $449. Pricing for Asus’s new ROG Strix XG259QNS model shouldn’t be much different, whenever it reaches retail. The last Asus ROG Strix gaming monitor in the labs was the 27-inch 1440p XG27AQ, which earned great praise.