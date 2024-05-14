OLED monitor momentum expected to continue — analysts expect 1.34 million units shipped by year end

Shipments of OLED monitors have significantly increased in 2024, and continued momentum means that over 1.3 million units are expected to have shipped by year end. TrendForce’s analysis suggests that the OLED monitor market, dominated by Samsung, Dell, and LG, will grow by 161% this year.

OLED monitors are highly sought-after by PC enthusiasts, due to their impressive contrast (due to the deepest black levels) and responsiveness. However, OLED panel pricing and the specter of OLED burn-in have held adoption back for several years. Now both these major drawbacks have been largely addressed, the OLED monitor market looks ready for take-off.

Above you can see the overall trends in the OLED monitors market, neatly encapsulated by a table. Going by these numbers, OLED monitor demand was addressed by half a million units last year, but next year monitor makers will push approaching 2.5 million units onto the market.

Samsung is the biggest player in OLED monitors as of now. The South Korean firm currently leads with 36% of the market. TrendForce reasons that Samsung’s OLED displays are popular as they are “only 20% more expensive than their LCD counterparts.” Moreover, it should be able to grab even more share when its 27-inch and 31.5-inch OLED displays become available in Q2 2024.

Dell and LG are pretty close competitors in second and third place, respectively at this time. Dell’s new 27- and 31.5-inch OLED monitors helped it gain a 21% market share in Q1 2024, moving it to second place in the latest shipments pie chart. LG isn’t far behind at 19%, and it has a strong range with models covering 27-, 34-, 39-, 45-, and 48-inch diagonals as of Q1 2024.

PC DIYer favorite Asus has reached a double-figure market share in Q1 2024 with its comprehensive range spanning 15.6-inch (portable) monitors up to 49-inches.

The last-placed MSI isn’t far behind at 7%. Again it found favour with consumers by launching new models / sizes in Q1, as well as going after more price-conscious customers with new 34-inch and 49-inch screens.

Over recent months OLED monitors have been an increasingly common subject of Tom’s Hardware reviews, with some models gaining high praise and top-ranking positions in our best monitors guides.