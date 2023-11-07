Pick up a Second Screen for Only $99 at Dell’s Early Black Friday Sales

Dell's Black Friday season is in full swing with various deals popping up, grab large savings on PCs, laptops, and monitors. Today we've spotted a deal on one of Dell's monitors that offers a lot of screen for the money. It might not be the highest-spec monitor, but it's perfect for a second screen in a multi-screen setup for keeping an eye on Discord or watching a YouTube walkthrough whilst you play a game.

Dell's Black Friday deal has the 27-inch Dell SE2722H monitor on sale for just $99. For under a hundred dollars you get a 27-inch FHD VA panel with a respectable 75Hz refresh rate and 4ms GTG response time on its extreme setting.

The Dell SE2722H comes with a basic stand that offers tilt functionality but that's it, there are no height or swivel adjustments to be made. If you're looking to add this screen to a monitor arm or wall mount the SE2722H does come with a full VESA 100 x 100 mm mount interface to make things simple.

Dell SE2722H 27-Inch Monitor: now $99 at Dell (was $159)

The Dell SE2722H is a flat-screen monitor with a 75Hz refresh rate on a 1920 x 1080 pixel (FHD) VA panel. This monitor is ideal for a productivity screen or a second screen in a gaming setup for monitoring Discord or watching YouTube. Connectivity is via either a VGA port or HDMI port.

Connectivity options are a little dated, with those options being an HDMI 1.4 port and VGA connection, but that should be ample thanks to most GPUs packing a mix of HDMI and DisplayPort. The color gamut for the Dell SE2722H produces 72% sRGB and 84% sRGB, so again not the most amazing, but fine for either a productivity monitor or second screen.

Visit Dell's product page for more details on the Dell SE2722H and all purchase and warranty information.