Samsung showcases world’s first 18.1-inch foldable OLED display

Samsung Display has a bevy of new flexible OLED display solutions at CES 2025. Probably the highlight of its innovative exhibition is what it claims to be the "world’s first 18.1-inch foldable" monitor. This device seems to have no snappy name, with Samsung Display suggesting it can be a "Tablet? Laptop? Monitor? All three!" So, it sounds like it was designed for other companies to integrate into consumer products. The firm also showed three rollable or slidable displays that seem like great options for smart devices.

The 18.1-inch foldable device folds to 13.1-inch, as per user requirement. The demo shows the device running Windows, so one of its first uses may be in successors to 17-inch foldable devices like the HP Spectre Foldable, which we reported on in 2023. Other PC makers like Asus also made devices based on Samsung Display's 17-inch folding OLED technology.

Like its 17-inch predecessor, this 18.1-inch diagonal display appears to be limited to inner display clamshell flexing. As a result, it won't be useful in a tent or presentation mode. But it is still a very big display for those looking for a compact portable PC, particularly when fully flexed and used with a separate keyboard. You can see it being used as a partially flexed large Windows tablet in the main picture. Beyond its standalone abilities, Samsung says it can also act as a display for another computer.

Samsung rollables, which it calls slidables

Is this type of screen finally ready for prime time? Samsung Display showcased three slidable screen options for device makers at CES. As a side note, we have already reported on the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus with a rollable screen finally coming to consumers, spotted in a leak ahead of the New Year.

Samsung's Flex Solo looks great for this kind of laptop, as it can expand from a compact 13 to 17.3 inches at the user's whim. The firm showcased it as a standalone device, though.

Moving down in size, Samsung Display also revealed the Slidable Flex Duet, with a screen that extends from 8.1 inches to 12.4 inches, and the Slidable Flex Vertical, with a screen that extends vertically from a compact 5.1 inches to 6.7 inches. That last screen seems like a great option for smartphones, and we hope that this kind of rollable improves over foldable by exhibiting no creasing when fully unfurled.