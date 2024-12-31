The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) just updated its DisplayHDR and ClearMR certifications, expanding its HDR and motion blur standards to account for advancements in display technology. VESA says that its members will reveal new products that conform to these new certification levels, allowing users who purchase displays with 480 Hz refresh rates and HDR capabilities to ensure they get what they’re paying for.

“Marking one of VESA’s most successful standards, DisplayHDR True Black has helped unite the display ecosystem behind a common set of performance metrics to optimize emissive display technologies and enable products that provide a visually stunning experience for home theater and gaming enthusiasts,” says Intel representative to VESA Roland Wooster. “The ability for OLED displays to achieve 1000 nit peak brightness for HDR content represents a significant breakthrough for the technology and a key cross-over point into content creation applications.”

He also added, “Our ClearMR standard has seen an even faster ramp-up in adoption since its introduction two-and-a-half years ago compared to DisplayHDR over the same period, demonstrating the success of the program in helping consumers compare motion blur among certified products using a true quality metric for motion performance. After ClearMR’s initial launch, VESA has been incrementally adding new tiers only at sufficiently large differences to ensure that they are meaningfully and noticeably visible to highly attuned gamers.”

The VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 standard shows how bright OLED screens have become, which could now hit 1000 nits peak brightness for HDR content. On the other hand, VESA is releasing three new tiers of its Clear Motion Ratio metric—ClearMR 15000, ClearMR 18000, and ClearMR 21000. The higher number represents a greater ratio of clear pixels, with ClearMR 21000 representing 195 times more clear pixels than blurred pixels.

We expect Gigabyte, MSI, LG, and Samsung, among others, to announce displays that will take advantage of these new certification levels at CES 2025. LG has announced that it will showcase a bendable 5K2K OLED gaming monitor. So, we expect many new OLED gaming monitors with ultra-high refresh rates to arrive in the coming weeks starting on January 8.