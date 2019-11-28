2TB Intel 660p NVMe SSD for $169? Yes, Please.

Big, capacious SSD storage at low pricing is great, and with this deal for Intel's 660p, you can snag a roomy 2TB of QLC flash for a mere $169. That still isn't as cheap as a slow, spinning hard drive, but these drives debuted at $339 and recently sold for around $205, making this $35 dollar discount a solid deal. You'll just need to enter the coupon code THANKS20 to score the deal.

What do you get for you hard earned cash? Well, speedy and snappy storage performance. The Intel SSD 660p 2TB offers sequential read and write speeds up to 1,800 MB/s and random read and write speeds up to 220,000 IOPS. If we look at the numbers, the SSD 660p is easily three times as fast as the best SATA III SSD.

Most of us were a bit skeptical when QLC NAND debuted, largely because it trades endurance and performance for lower pricing, but these drives are now battle tested veterans and have proven they stand up to the rigors of daily desktop PC use. It also helps that Intel assigned the drive a 400 TBW (terabytes written) endurance rating and backs it with a limited five-year warranty. With average usage, the drive should serve you well for several years to come.

What do we think of the drive? Well, we gave the 1TB model an Editor's Choice award, and the 2TB model has even better random write speeds and a higher endurance rating. Just make sure your system supports the drive, and you're good to go.

