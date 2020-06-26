Steam’s $9 3DMark, PCMark10, VRMark Bundle Lets You Benchmark Your PC Like the Pros

Steam’s annual summer sale started yesterday, and while that means deals on a lot of PC gaming titles, today we're highlighting something a little different. Steam’s grab bag of discounts this year also includes some cheap software for benchmarking your rig that we can't pass up.



On top of the thousands of game sales coming for your wallet this summer, Steam is also selling a bundle with VRMark, PCMark 10 and 3DMark for $8.98. That’s about 89% off the bundle’s usual $79.97 (are round numbers out of the question, Steam?) price.

3DMark + PCMark10 + VRMark: was $79.97 now $8.98 on Steam

The 3DMark + PCMark10 + VRMark bundle contains three of the hardware industry’s most common benchmarking tools, including stress tests for different levels of PC gaming and VR, as well as tests for common productivity activities, like video and spreadsheet editing. We at Tom’s Hardware use this software on a regular basis.View Deal

Here at Tom’s Hardware, we regularly make use of these benchmarks while testing systems for our reviews, using tests like 3DMark’s Fire Strike and Night Raid benchmarks to test gaming PCs and PCMark’s spreadsheet and editing benchmarks to test productivity. VRMark, meanwhile, is great for seeing how ready systems are for the best VR headsets, with simulated environments like its “Orange room” and “Cyan room” pushing them to their limit.

If you've ever wanted to check on your PC's performance, or even just get a taste of what it's like working at Tom's Hardware, this bundle is a great find.