The Steam Summer Sale Has Kicked Off: Hundreds of Discounted Games Until July 9

Summer is a great time to go outside, except when there's a pandemic. Then, many of us might prefer to stay indoors, which is why it's all the better that Valve isn't skipping the Steam Summer Sale this year, kicking off today.

Among the games on sale are The Witcher 3, Doom Eternal, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Outer Wilds, and hundreds more. Discounts range from as little as 10 percent all the way to massive cuts of up to 90 percent, with many titles in the middle range. It all depends on the title, age, popularity, publisher, and other factors. Either way, there are some seriously good deals to be had, and it's well worth having a look to see if there's anything you like.

An easy way to view all the major discounts is through SteamDB, which aggregates all the items you can purchase.

Sweetening the deal further, Valve will throw an extra $5 discount on all purchases above $30 on checkout as its 'Road Trip Special,' but it's a one-time deal only, so use it wisely.

So go on, open Steam, and browse to your heart's content. But beware: we all know that the summer sale is a trap that can quickly lead to excessive spending. I know all too well what it's like to have a library full of games bought during sales, that I know I'll never play -- don't be me.

The Steam Summer Sale will run from today onwards till July 9th at 10AM Pacific Time.