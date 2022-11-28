4K Monitor Prices Fall to Under $200 for Cyber Monday

You can never have enough screen real estate. The more pixels of desktop, inches of screen size and actual monitors you have, the more you can get done at once. So upgrading to a 4K monitor — or adding another one, two or even four 4K monitors to your PC setup — could bring a huge improvement in the quality of your tech life.

I'm old enough to remember a time when you couldn't find a 4K monitor of any kind for less than $500. Then, a couple of years ago, I was totally stoked when I was able to get a couple of 28-inch, 4K Lenovo monitors (an S28u-10 and L28-u30, which are the same) for myself and they were around $300. But the cost of productivity (aka non-gaming) 4K monitors keeps going down and, on Cyber Monday there are a number of really good 27, 28 and 32-inch 4K screens for less than $300 or even less than $200.

Samsung Smart Monitor M7 Cyber Monday 4K Monitor Deal

Right now, B&H Photo has the Samsung Smart Monitor M7, a 32-inch 4K screen for just $199 (opens in new tab) and it is loaded with features. First of all, as its "Smart" name implies, the screen has built in software that allows it to function as a smart TV, with built-in Netflix, YouTube and other apps. More importantly, it has a USB-C power delivery port that can charge your laptop.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Smart Monitor M7: now $199 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) (was $369)

This 32-inch display uses a VA panel to achieve a rated 3000:1 contrast ratio, along with 200 nits and HDR10 support. It even supports USB-C power delivery to charge your laptop.

We haven't tested the Smart Monitor M7 so we can't vouch for its image quality. However, the display is rated for a generous 3000:1 contrast ratio, which is typical for any monitor that uses the VA panel the M7 employs. It also boasts 250 nits of brightness, which should be more than enough for most people (we usually calibrate our test displays to 200 nits). The Smart Monitor M7 even has support for HDR10, though it probably won't be bright enough to take full advantage of HDR content.

Dell S2721QS Cyber Monday 4K Monitor Deal

(Image credit: Dell)

(opens in new tab) Dell S2721QS 4K, 27-inch monitor: now $249 at Dell (opens in new tab) (was $329)

Our favorite budget, 27-inch monitor, the S2721QS is rated for 350 nits of brightness and a 1300:1 contrast ratio. It even has built-in speakers.

The Dell S2721QS is on our list of the best budget 4K monitors, listed as our favorite 27-inch budget display. When we tested the S2721QS, we loved its sturdy, modern-looking stand which allows for both tilt and height adjustment, along with its support for picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture.

According to our light meter, the Dell S2721QS delivers 392 nits of brightness, a lot more than its nearest competitor.

(Image credit: Dell)

It also reproduced 114 percent of the sRGB color gamut. That's plenty of vibrancy and brightness for the price.

(Image credit: Dell)

LG 32UN500-W Cyber Monday 4K Monitor Deal

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our favorite, budget-oriented 32-inch monitor, the LG 32UN500-W is now on sale for just $249 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. We reviewed the LG 32UN500-W a while ago and praised its good contrast, solid build quality and support for Free Sync (albeit at unspecified, low refresh rates).

(opens in new tab) LG 32UN500-W 4K, 32-inch Monitor: now $246 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $286)

This 32-inch monitor boasts 350 nits of brightness, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, dual speakers and support for AMD FreeSync.

On our light meter, LG's monitor registered an impressive 375 nits of brightness. It also managed to reproduce a strong 126 percent of the sRGB color gamut.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

HP U28 Cyber Monday 4K Monitor Deal

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Designed for creative professionals, the HP 28U has different color modes for DCI-P3, sRGB and "standard." It also has support for HDR400 and a touted max brightness of 400 nits. When we reviewed the HP 28U, we praised its strong color accuracy, luminous display and inclusion of a USB-C power delivery port for laptop charging.

(opens in new tab) HP U28 4K HDR Monitor: now $324 at HP (opens in new tab) (was $449)

This 28-inch monitor is a great choice for creative professionals on a budget. It boasts 400 nits of brightness, HDR400 and USB-C power delivery that can charge your laptop.

On our tests, the HP 28U delivered more than 460 nits of brightness in each of its three main picture modes. Clearly, it meets the HDR400 requirements.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Accuracy is important when you're editing photos. The monitor has a very low DeltaE error rate in Grayscale and its Gamma Value Range is also solid.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Samsung UR59C Cyber Monday Monitor Deal

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 32-inch Samsung UR59C sits atop our list of the best budget 4K monitors thanks to its gorgeous image quality, strong color accuracy and attractive 1500R curve. Right now, it's just $299 at B&H (opens in new tab), reduced from $449.

(opens in new tab) Samsung UR59C , 32-inch 4K Monitor: now $299 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) (was $449)

This 4K, 32-inch monitor uses a 1500R curved VA panel and promises a 2500:1 contrast ratio with 250 nits of brightness.

When we reviewed the Samsung UR59C, we noted that its brightness far exceeded the spec sheet. On our light meter, it managed a full 332 nits as opposed to the 250 nits it is rated for.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Samsung's monitor delivered a solid 104 percent of the sRGB gamut on our colorimeter.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

It also achieved a strong 2648:1 contrast ratio.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Contributing Editor Christian Eberle wrote of the UR59C, "it presented a clear, bright and sharp image full of rich natural colors and contrast for days. When lined up next to an IPS or TN monitor, there’s no comparison." You can now find it on sale.