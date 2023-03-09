4TB High-Speed Nextorage SSD With Heatsink Is Only $359: Real Deals

A 4TB M.2 SSD with heatsink for just 8 cents per GB is great news for those looking for more storage in a single piece of hardware. It's worth pointing out that it's only just dipping into the 8 cents per GB range and is closer to 9 cents per GB, but it's still showing a trend that these Gen 4 drives are getting and staying cheaper. With Gen 5 SSDs starting to release now, it's best to try and shift as many of the best SSDs (opens in new tab) as possible for suppliers before Gen 4 suffers from the 'old tech' stigma (although prices of Gen 5 drives are going to start high for early adopters).

Nextorage, a subsidiary of Sony that's owned by Phison, has some speedy little Gen 4 drives on offer at the moment with the 4TB model showing great appeal. The Nextorage 4TB SSD with heatsink is $359 (opens in new tab) at Newegg, and its fast speeds and included heatsink make this a very attractive purchase for a massive storage upgrade in a PlayStation 5 console or PC.

Dropped to the lowest price I've seen — the XFX Speedster MERC310 AMD Radeon RX 7900XT (opens in new tab)and the ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT (opens in new tab) are both on sale today for $799. Both of these cards are from the latest generation of AMD GPUs and are also both eligible for a free game The Last of Us Part 1.

(opens in new tab) Nextorage Japan 4TB SSD with Heatsink for PS5: now $359 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $449)

The Nextorage SSD is a high-speed NVMe SSD that's produced by Phison and comes in the M.2 2280 form factor. With very quick Gen 4 sequential read and write speeds of 7,300/6,900 MB/s respectively, this drive is ideal for inclusion in a PlayStation 5 or PC, and as this large 4TB capacity comes with a built-in heatsink, heat should not be an issue when inclosed in a PS5.



(opens in new tab) XFX Speedster MERC310 AMD Radeon RX 7900XT: now $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab) plus free game code (was $999)

One of the latest GPU offerings from AMD, this RX 7900XT from XFX features a triple fan cooling solution to help keep the graphics card from thermal throttling. The 7900 XT comes with a whopping 20GB of GDDR6 VRAM and can boost up to 2535MHz. See our review of the RX 7900XT for more information. This card is applicable for a free game code for 'The Last of Us Part 1' with a verified purchase.

(opens in new tab) ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT: now $799 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $999)

This RX 7900XT from ASRock features a triple fan cooling solution as well as a zero-decibel quiet mode when not under load. The Phantom Gaming 7900 XT has a standard clock of 2075MHz, comes with 20GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and can boost up to 2450MHz. See our review of the RX 7900XT for more information. This card is applicable for a free game code for 'The Last of Us Part 1' with a verified purchase.

(opens in new tab) Nextorage Japan 2TB SSD with Heatsink for PS5: now $154 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $184)

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14: now $999 at Dell (opens in new tab) (was $1,599)

The Ryzen Edition R14 comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU, AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU, 8GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM, and a 256GB M.2 SSD.

