The Asus UX30 Notebook is Under 1'' Thick

Akihabara News points the way to a new, ultra-thin notebook called the UX30. Hitting Japanese store shelves tomorrow for 99,800 yen (just over $1100 USD), the device is only 0.77-inches thick and weighs around 3.1 lbs.

According to the specs, the notebook's chassis is completely made of aluminum, and provides space for a 13.3-inch TFT color, LED-backlit LCD display. The display itself can sport resolutions of up to 1366 x 468 pixels, making it an ideal visual environment for the pre-installed 64-bit Windows 7 Home Premium operating system.

Under the hood, the notebook is equipped with the Intel Core Duo SU 9400 processor @ 1.4 GHz and provides up to 3 GB of DDR2 SDRAM. Additionally, the notebook offers 320 GB of HDD space and supports SD, SDHC, Mini SD, and MMC cards.

The specs also reveal that the overall dimensions of the UX30 are 12.91-inches x 8.74-inches x 0.27-inches. The UX30 also comes equipped with Bluetooth, Wireless-N, USB ports, an HDMI output, and more. It's also pre-loaded with other software including Symantec Norton Internet Security 2009 (90-day trial), CyberLink Power2Go, Adobe Reader 9, and other Asus-based applications.

