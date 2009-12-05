The Asus UX30 Notebook is Under 1'' Thick

Akihabara News points the way to a new, ultra-thin notebook called the UX30. Hitting Japanese store shelves tomorrow for 99,800 yen (just over $1100 USD), the device is only 0.77-inches thick and weighs around 3.1 lbs.
According to the specs, the notebook's chassis is completely made of aluminum, and provides space for a 13.3-inch TFT color, LED-backlit LCD display. The display itself can sport resolutions of up to 1366 x 468 pixels, making it an ideal visual environment for the pre-installed 64-bit Windows 7 Home Premium operating system.
Under the hood, the notebook is equipped with the Intel Core Duo SU 9400 processor @ 1.4 GHz and provides up to 3 GB of DDR2 SDRAM. Additionally, the notebook offers 320 GB of HDD space and supports SD, SDHC, Mini SD, and MMC cards.
The specs also reveal that the overall dimensions of the UX30 are 12.91-inches x 8.74-inches x 0.27-inches. The UX30 also comes equipped with Bluetooth, Wireless-N, USB ports, an HDMI output, and more. It's also pre-loaded with other software including Symantec Norton Internet Security 2009 (90-day trial), CyberLink Power2Go, Adobe Reader 9, and other Asus-based applications.
The CPUs a bit on the weak side. I would prefer a 1.8Ghz-2Ghz or CPU personally. But, then you'd sacrifice battery time a bit. I wonder if ASUS has any OCing ability on this, similar to some of their other laptops (ie ASUS C90S)
I know there's a market for the super-slim thing, but it doesn't seem worth the money, yet.
It's about the person's needs and budget.
Personally, I have a desktop that I built for my main machine, which can handle the more strenuous tasks.
I also have an MSi U210 that I use to take notes (real-time LaTeX is fun) and, while at home, for playing movies on my HDTV (it has HDMI and I save all my movies as .iso to an external HDD (AFAIK, this is the legal route to backups (nested parens!))).
The resolution should be 1366x768.
Okay, you could still find a much more powerful laptop for the same price. I'm not sure why people get all googly-eyed for slightly thinner tech. Lighter, I get, but thinner? Self-concious twenty-somethings and rich kids. The same people that buy macs, basically.
And don't let anyone fool you, copyright law specifically states you can back up your own media in any way you see fit as long as it doesn't get into someone else's hands. The originators of copyright law all the way back to Thomas Jefferson would even like to inform you that copyright law was specifically NOT designed to protect money, but to prevent plagiarism. It's been twisted and perversed, but that's another conversation altogether.