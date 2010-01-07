The Other 16 "GodModes" For Windows 7

After revealing GodMode to the blogosphere, CNet snagged an interview with Windows division president, Steven Sinofsky. The Microsoft executive gave a little insight into why GodMode exists, explained the name and even revealed more undocutmented features for Windows 7.

According to CNet, Sofinsky said several similar developer features provide direct access to all kinds of settings, from choosing a location to managing power settings to identifying biometric sensors. Sinofsky also clarified that GodMode is a term coined by bloggers. Also interesting to note that Microsoft says it has yet to encounter the problem so many of you had trying this little trick with Vista. Some of you using 64-bit Vista say activating GodMode caused your machine to crash. Sinofsky says the folks at MS have yet to replicate this problem.

Given that Microsoft is keeping schtum, it's probably safe to say Vista users shouldn't try the shortcuts below.

Those wondering what each one corresponds to should check out the image below, courtesy of CNet reader Assman. We tried out the first few ourselves and his list seems to correspond with the list from CNet in order. The reader did mention that number 15 did not work for him when using Windows 7 Ultimate and it doesn't work for us on the RC either. Let us know if you figure it out!

[UPDATE] Just a quick reminder, guys: you need to put "[blank]." before any of the strings above in order for them to work. For example, GodMode was "GodMode.{ED7BA470-8E54-465E-825C-99712043E01C}"