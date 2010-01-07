Trending

The Other 16 "GodModes" For Windows 7

A lot of you activated the newly uncovered "GodMode" earlier this week. How about another 16 of them for your troubles?

After revealing GodMode to the blogosphere, CNet snagged an interview with Windows division president, Steven Sinofsky. The Microsoft executive gave a little insight into why GodMode exists, explained the name and even revealed more undocutmented features for Windows 7.

According to CNet, Sofinsky said several similar developer features provide direct access to all kinds of settings, from choosing a location to managing power settings to identifying biometric sensors. Sinofsky also clarified that GodMode is a term coined by bloggers. Also interesting to note that Microsoft says it has yet to encounter the problem so many of you had trying this little trick with Vista. Some of you using 64-bit Vista say activating GodMode caused your machine to crash. Sinofsky says the folks at MS have yet to replicate this problem.

Given that Microsoft is keeping schtum, it's probably safe to say Vista users shouldn't try the shortcuts below.

{ED7BA470-8E54-465E-825C-99712043E01C}

{00C6D95F-329C-409a-81D7-C46C66EA7F33}

{0142e4d0-fb7a-11dc-ba4a-000ffe7ab428}

{025A5937-A6BE-4686-A844-36FE4BEC8B6D}

{05d7b0f4-2121-4eff-bf6b-ed3f69b894d9}

{1206F5F1-0569-412C-8FEC-3204630DFB70}

{15eae92e-f17a-4431-9f28-805e482dafd4}

{17cd9488-1228-4b2f-88ce-4298e93e0966}

{1D2680C9-0E2A-469d-B787-065558BC7D43}

{1FA9085F-25A2-489B-85D4-86326EEDCD87}

{208D2C60-3AEA-1069-A2D7-08002B30309D}

{20D04FE0-3AEA-1069-A2D8-08002B30309D}

{2227A280-3AEA-1069-A2DE-08002B30309D}

{241D7C96-F8BF-4F85-B01F-E2B043341A4B}

{4026492F-2F69-46B8-B9BF-5654FC07E423}

{62D8ED13-C9D0-4CE8-A914-47DD628FB1B0}

{78F3955E-3B90-4184-BD14-5397C15F1EFC}

Those wondering what each one corresponds to should check out the image below, courtesy of CNet reader Assman. We tried out the first few ourselves and his list seems to correspond with the list from CNet in order. The reader did mention that number 15 did not work for him when using Windows 7 Ultimate and it doesn't work for us on the RC either. Let us know if you figure it out!

[UPDATE] Just a quick reminder, guys: you need to put "[blank]." before any of the strings above in order for them to work. For example, GodMode was "GodMode.{ED7BA470-8E54-465E-825C-99712043E01C}"

  • mlopinto2k1 08 January 2010 00:37
    Just tried three and none worked. Windows 7 RC1
    Reply
  • mlopinto2k1 08 January 2010 00:39
    Nothing works now. I even deleted the GodMode folder I created the other day. That worked fine. Now that doesn't even work.
    Reply
  • kraken18 08 January 2010 00:42
    Where do you enter these?
    Reply
  • gaevs 08 January 2010 00:44
    Good, more ways to play God!!, Muahahahahaha!!
    Reply
  • one-shot 08 January 2010 00:48
    I found out the hard way why not to do it on Vista x64. I got endless Windows explorer crashes and had to reboot into Win 7 and remove the "God Mode" manually from the desktop. I even tried task mgr in Vista but it would crash as well. Does it work on Win 7 64 bit? I'm now hesitant to try.
    Reply
  • gaevs 08 January 2010 00:50
    Could be UAC releated??
    Reply
  • JasonAkkerman 08 January 2010 00:51
    kraken18Where do you enter these?Create a new folder on your desktop. When it asks for the name enter this

    SomthingHere.{00C6D95F-329C-409a-81D7-C46C66EA7F33}

    Change the GUID to one from the list above.
    Reply
  • Gin Fushicho 08 January 2010 00:53
    Neat. Location sensor I can't figure out why its available. The others are easily enough reachable without these though.

    @: mlopinto2k1 : did you add a name and then a period and then the code? Thats how it works.
    Reply
  • NivenFres 08 January 2010 00:56
    I've got Win7 Ultimate x64, and tried just the GodMode one. So far haven't had any trouble.
    Reply
  • crazymech 08 January 2010 01:00
    Create a new folder, give it a name, add a '.' and then the code. Works perfectly.
    Reply