HP Pavillion Gaming Laptop With 10th Gen Intel Core Hits $750

A good gaming laptops below $1,000 can be difficult to find. While there are some great budget machines out there, at that price range there are also many options from small and lesser known vendors. A good way to get around that is to buy a computer that’s being discounted from a higher price. Take the HP Pavillion 16.1-inch on sale for $749.99. Marked down from $900, it makes for a pretty good starter machine.

With 8GB of DDR4 memory and 512GB of storage, it’s not going to compete for the title of Best Gaming Laptop. However, its Nvidia Geforce GTX 1660 Ti GPU and 10th Gen Intel processor are strong picks for the price.

HP Pavillion 16.1-inch gaming laptop: was $900, now $750 on Best Buy

With the latest in Intel CPUs, a large screen and enough graphics power to handle mainstream gaming, this is solid equipment for $750.