Get the Intel Core i5-9600K for Cheaper than Ever

The Intel Core i5-9600K is the next processor to get a price cut thanks to new CPU generations, dropping down to $174.99 at B&H Photo and Video. That’s an $85 price cut over its initial price, bringing the CPU to its lowest price yet.
The Intel Core i5-9600K is a 6 core, 6-thread unlocked CPU with a base clock speed of 3.7GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.3 GHz when using all 6 cores. That makes it roughly equivalent to a hypothetical unlocked 10th Generation Core i3 CPU, though you’ll need a Z series motherboard to overclock it. It also supports DDR4 memory and has 16 PCIe lanes and a 9MB L3 Cache.
Just note that, as this is a K-series CPU, it lacks an in-box cooler. So if you don't have one that will work, you'll need to factor that into the price as well.
Intel Core i5-9600K: was $259.99 now $174.99 at B&H
In our testing, the i5-9600K averaged 118.3 fps across 10 different games. It also earned a score of 7178 on a scripted workload in PCMark 10. This tended to place it towards the middle-of-the-pack for games and towards the bottom for productivity, leading our review to conclude that “the processor clearly provides the best performance for gaming at its price point, though AMD alternatives are enticing if you’re more interested in productivity applications.”
Still, if you’re running a Z930 motherboard with a Pentium or Core i3 CPU, this deal offers a great way to upgrade to one of the best CPUs Intel offers in the sub-$200 range. Sure, the newer 10th Generation CPUs deliver more threads, but many are hard to find in stock--especially at or near their MSRPs. Plus, if you opt for one of those newer CPUs, you'd be on the hook for a new motherboard as well.