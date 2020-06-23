Get the Intel Core i5-9600K for Cheaper than Ever

The Intel Core i5-9600K is the next processor to get a price cut thanks to new CPU generations, dropping down to $174.99 at B&H Photo and Video. That’s an $85 price cut over its initial price, bringing the CPU to its lowest price yet .



The Intel Core i5-9600K is a 6 core, 6-thread unlocked CPU with a base clock speed of 3.7GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.3 GHz when using all 6 cores. That makes it roughly equivalent to a hypothetical unlocked 10th Generation Core i3 CPU, though you’ll need a Z series motherboard to overclock it. It also supports DDR4 memory and has 16 PCIe lanes and a 9MB L3 Cache.



Just note that, as this is a K-series CPU, it lacks an in-box cooler. So if you don't have one that will work, you'll need to factor that into the price as well.

