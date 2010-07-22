Alienware Brings LAN Party Hummer to Comic Con

However, AMD has just revealed that Alienware was one of West Coast's more recent customers. According to AMD's Facebook fan page, they'll be rolling up to Comic Con 2010 in what looks like a pimped out Hummer.* They're calling it a mobile LAN party and though we don't know quite what's in it, we can see several laptops (with external displays up top), a few desktops and we're assuming they're all packing Samsung SSDs. Just call it a hunch.
AMD's been teasing this thing for a three days by posting odd looking photos, which we now know were the back rear panel of the vehicle, and dropping hints like: "Alienware is always redefining mobile gaming."
Check all three photos and the car itself below.
*I come from a country where even SUVs are rare, so feel free to correct me if this isn't a Hummer.
But that is freakin' awesome, regardless of the functionality or practicality.
Naturally, I'd be worried about car accidents in this thing. It looks like a kid with a skateboard running into it can do plenty of damage.
I'd say that a wide 18-wheeler that's enclosed, has seats, AC, and lights would be better. Also could fit more people for a more intensive LAN party. It would also win in a game of chicken with a skateboarder.
Friend: "Let's play some StarCraft II! Oh wait..."
And thus ends the tragic tale :(
+1 sir! I wish SC2 had lan support