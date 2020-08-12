Razer Mamba Elite Gaming Mouse With Extra RGB Is Now Extra-Cheap

Razer offers some fancy mice, if you’re willing to pay more for them. Take the Razer Mamba Elite, a wired mouse with Omron mechanical switches and a 16,000 CPI. The Mamba Elite kicks it up a notch with extra RGB lighting on the its sides. That would normally cost you $89.99, but the Mamba Elite is currently on sale for $59.99, down from $90.



The Razer Mamba Elite's 16,000-CPI optical sensor that has a 450 inches per second max speed and a top acceleration of 50G. All of these specs match the Razer DeathAdder Elite, which we consider the best gaming mouse for most, as do its 7 programmable buttons (9 if you include scroll wheel up and down). At 3.4 ounces, the Mamba Elite is slightly lighter than the DeathAddder Elite. And with this sale price, the Mamba Elite is currently cheaper than the DeathAdder Elite's going price.

Razer Mamba Elite: was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon The Razer Mamba Elite is a 16,000 DPI gaming mouse with a 450 IPS max speed and 50G top acceleration. It uses Omron mechanical switches and has 9 total programmable functions. There are also RGB lighting zones along either side. View Deal

Ironically, the snake this mouse is named after only has black and green variants (how fitting for Razer), but the Mamba Elite mouse can go all over the spectrum. And right now, there’s no additional cost for doing so.