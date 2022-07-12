Acer 65 Hz Curved 27-Inch FHD Monitor Now Only $109 at Walmart

Today at Walmart, the Acer ED270R Sbiipx Curved FHD Monitor (opens in new tab) has been discounted to $109. This 27-inch curved display usually costs around $229, but it is now available for more than 50% off its MSRP.

Anyone looking for a large-scale budget screen with plenty of features should appreciate this deal. This is one of the best monitor deals we've seen for Amazon Prime Day. No expiration has been specified for the offer, so it's unclear how long it will be made available.

Acer ED270R Sbiipx Curved FHD Monitor: was $229, now $109 at Walmart

The Acer ED270R Sbiipx spans 27-inches across and uses an LED-backlit VA panel with an FHD resolution, measuring in at 1920 x 1080px. According to the official specifications, it has a curvature of 1500R.

It has some impressive specs for a monitor in this price range, including an AMD FreeSync certification. The refresh rate maxes out at 165 Hz, and the response time can get as low as 5 ms. Brightness is rated at 250 nits, illuminating up to 16.7 million colors.

Users have two input options for video, including one HDMI 1.4 port and one DisplayPort 1.2 input. The purchase includes a couple of cables to get you started, as well. For audio, it has a 3.5mm jack for connecting external audio peripherals. Overall, this is a great deal for a curved display offering FreeSync-level specs for gamers and casual users interested in something more substantial.

Visit the Acer ED270R Sbiipx Curved FHD Monitor product page at Walmart for more details and purchase options while the offer is still valid.

