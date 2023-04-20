Acer Debuts 44-inch DQHD Nitro, 34-inch 175 Hz OLED Predator Gaming Monitors

Acer is amping up its gaming monitor portfolio today by announcing two interesting offerings: the Nitro XZ452CU V and the Predator X34 V.

We'll kick things off with the Nitro XZ452CU V, the larger of the two monitors. It measures 44.5 inches across and features a 1500R curvature for a more immersive gaming experience. In addition, the monitor has a Double QHD resolution, which is like having two 2560 x 1440 monitors sitting side-by-side.

Acer says that the Nitro XZ452CU V is rated for 165 Hz (and 1 ms response time) with backing from AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro technology to tackle screen tearing and reduce input lag. In addition, Acer says that the monitor maintains that 165 Hz refresh rate at DQHD resolution over HDMI, DisplayPort , or a USB-C connection.

The Nitro XZ452CU V uses an 8-bit VA panel , so you can expect excellent contrast (and narrower veiewing angles) compared to a typical IPS panel. Acer doesn't list the native contrast ratio, but the dynamic contrast ratio is listed at 100,000,000:1. Brightness is rated at a native 450 nits (VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified), while Acer says that the Nitro XZ452CU V can hit 90 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Regarding ports, the Nitro XZ452CU V is configured with two HDMI 2.1, one DisplayPort 1.4, one USB-C with 90-watt Power Delivery, an RJ45 network port, a three-port USB 3.2 hub, and a built-in KVM switch. You'll also find dual 3-watt speakers onboard if you don't already have a set of speakers to hook up to your gaming rig.

Moving on, we come to the Predator X34 V, Acer's latest OLED gaming monitor, measuring 34 inches across (as its name suggests) with an 1800R curvature. The monitor features an Ultra-Wide QHD (3440x1440) resolution with a 175 Hz refresh rate and a fast 0.1ms response time (AMD FreeSync Premium is supported).

Other niceties include 250 nits typical (1,000 nits peak) with VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and 99 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. The Predator X34 V has two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, and a USB-C port capable of 65-watt power delivery. The maximum 175 Hz refresh rate is only achievable over USB-C or DisplayPort. If you opt for the HDMI interface, you're limited to a maximum of 100 Hz. There's also a built-in two-port USB 3.2 hub and integrated 5-watt speakers.

According to Acer, the Nitro XZ452CU V will launch in Q4 2023, priced at $999. The Predator X34 V will arrive during the same quarter with a $1,299 price tag.