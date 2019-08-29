Grab This Acer 144Hz IPS FreeSync Monitor for Just $210

High-refresh gaming monitors were obscenely expensive not so long ago, but Amazon is offering up the 27-inch Acer Nitro VG271, today only, for $90 off, or just $210. It sports an IPS panel for good viewing angles, a fast 144Hz refresh and FreeSync support for ultra-smooth gaming. The resolution isn’t super high at 1080p, but we wouldn’t expect anything higher at this price, especially given all the other gaming-friendly features this screen has going for it.

The VG271 also sports a 1ms response time, and its brightness is rated at a pretty high 400 nits. Bezels are also pretty slim, save for the slightly larger chin at the bottom. We haven’t reviewed this monitor, but rtings found it mostly favorable thanks to low input lag and great motion handling. If you’re looking to step into the world of high-refresh gaming on a budget, this is one of the best deals we’ve seen. A higher resolution would give you a sharper image, but then you’d also need a pretty high-end graphics card to keep your frame rates in the triple digits.

