Curved Display On a Laptop? Acer's Predator 21 X Has It, And Tobii Eye Tracking

Acer unveiled its latest wares at IFA in Germany, announcing the anticipated GPU update for its Predator 15 and 17 gaming laptops, which can now be equipped with up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics. What wasn’t anticipated, though, was the debut of a new flagship enthusiast notebook with a curved display and Tobii eye-tracking technology. Enter the Predator 21 X.

The Acer Predator 21 X is about the furthest from conservative as you can get, with a 21-inch curved 2560x1080 G-Sync display and up to dual GTX 1080s in SLI. It also features the latest 7th Generation (Kaby Lake) Intel Core-series processors and a robust cooling system with five system fans and some heavy-duty heatpipes. If that’s not enough, the behemoth comes with Tobii eye-tracking sensors on board, in addition to a full-sized RGB LED backlit keyboard with Cherry MX switches.

Full specifications for the Predator 21 X aren’t yet available, but on paper, this is the most powerful gaming laptop Acer has ever brought to market. It’s certainly the largest, and the company claims it’s a “world first” with its curved display.

Pricing for the Predator 21 X gaming laptop is also unknown, but we can expect the cost to land somewhere between dependable used car and moderately large engagement ring, judging by the provided specs. The updated Predator 15 and 17 notebooks will hit shelves this month, with both starting at $1,699.

  • Epif 31 August 2016 14:49
    That looks really ugly. I like curved screens, but I don't think they work on laptops. Maybe when we get flexible displays that can be curved and uncurved at will, but right now that looks ridiculous.
  • dcrussian 31 August 2016 15:12
    There are no benefits to have a curved display on something so small. Besides marketing reason, there's no reason for this to exist.
  • itsnotmeitsyou 31 August 2016 15:27
    Its going to be like carying around a Commodore64 :D

    Honestly, this is kind of a refreshing take on a mobile battlestation. It has everything that I like on my desktop, and its a single unit. I have no idea whether or not the curved screen will be useful at all, but if I were going to spend a premium amount on a laptop for gaming, this would be something I look into.

    I also play FPS primarily, so the wide aspect ratio serves as an in-game peripheral vision bonus.
  • milkod2001 31 August 2016 16:05
    curved display is the last thing to worry. This thing is not only ugly but super chunky, heavy, bulky etc. I wonder what happen with all this 14nm CPU and GPU efficiency.Is it all only some marketing BS? Do they still need so much cooling to keep them from melting? This laptop looks like if it had 7 years old CPU and GPU.
  • quilciri 31 August 2016 16:35
    A *pair* of GTX 1080's on a 2560x1080 screen? I don't see mention of 120/144hz, but even if it is, wtf are you doing, Acer?

    Also...why do powerful gaming laptops have to look like they were designed by Axe body spray? Are douchebags that big of a market segment?
  • wifiburger 31 August 2016 17:16
    curved displays are garbage, not only you have to deal with fake 3d with weird FOV angles to save cpu/gpu cycles now we have curved displays that make it worst
  • anbello262 31 August 2016 17:26
    I think this looks great!

    I w9uld definitively buy it, if I didn't have a strong desktop already.
  • TJ Hooker 31 August 2016 18:29
    18526465 said:
    Also...why do powerful gaming laptops have to look like they were designed by Axe body spray? Are douchebags that big of a market segment?
    I actually don't hate how it looks (especially for a gaming laptop, where it's normal to look like it was designed to appeal to a 12 year old), but this made me laugh.
  • jj1979 31 August 2016 22:11
    Hang on, is that a fan vent on the top? Who's the genius that came up with that design? Correct me if I'm wrong, but if that laptop goes to sleep, or even if you set it up for the lid "not to do anything" and it's closed, hot air will vent straight on the display (or am I just p***ing in the wind here?). Damage over time is something that's obviously not tested here?
  • Aragorn 01 September 2016 03:51
    More likely an air intake on top, many laptops draw air though the KB as well as the bottom, these many need more air.
