Three Acer Predator Monitors Get Tobii Eye-Tracking

It’s not just the new high-end Predator 21 X laptop (with a curved display) that has Tobii eye tracking; Acer announced three new Predator displays that come equipped with Tobii eye tracking, too.

With Tobii, you can use your eyes to control some games. These displays also support Nvidia’s G-Sync technology, which controls the display’s refresh rate to provide a smoother gaming experience with fewer visual glitches such as ghosting or tearing.

Two of Acer’s new displays are advertised with a flat ZeroFrame screen, which means they have a relatively small bezel. One of these, the Predator XB251HQT, has a 24.5-inch 1080p panel with an extraordinarily high 240 Hz refresh rate. The other flat display is the Predator XB271HUT, which is larger at 27 inches and has a higher resolution of 2560x1440. It also, however, also has a lower refresh rate of 165 Hz.

The third new display Acer announced is the Predator Z271T, which is built with a 27-inch curved VA panel with a max resolution of 1080p. Spec-wise, this display is somewhat less impressive than the other two, as it has a fairly common refresh rate of 144 Hz. The Z271T also has a less than spectacular 4 ms response time. The display’s 1800R curvature, however, may create a more immersive gaming experience for users.

Acer didn’t say when the Predator XB251HQT or Predator XB271HUT would be available nor how much they would cost. The Predator Z271T, however, is available now with an MSRP of $599.99.

