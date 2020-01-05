Acer Predator X32 Mini-LED Gaming Monitor Hits a Radiant 1,400 Nits Brightness With HDR

Acer Predator X32 mini-LED gaming monitor (Image credit: Acer)

The ultimate HDR experience calls for a couple things. For one, you’ll want a super bright screen, and then there’s the experience afforded by a full-array local dimming (FALD) backlight that allows the monitor to display differing levels of brightness in different zones. The Acer Predator X32, a 32-inch 4K gaming monitor arriving in Q1, will bring all that and then some. It’s destined to be a merr as the second mini-LED PC monitor available and one of just two monitors certified to deliver HDR content at least 1,400 nits brightness. That luminescence comes at a cost though: the Predator X32 will cost $3,599.

What really makes the Predator X32 is its mini-LED backlight. While that tech is still a step below microLED and another one below OLED (Acer also announced an OLED gaming monitor today), mini-LED is superior to typical LED monitors because its LED diodes are about half as small, allow vendors to fit more of them. The only other mini-LED montor currently available is the Asus ProArt PA32UCX , a professional-grade monitor that’s $4,000 at the time of writing.

The Predator X32 has 1,152 local dimming zones, just like the ProArt PA32UCX. For comparison, the HP Omen X 65 Emperium, Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ and Acer Predator X27 are some of the most powerful LED monitors around, thanks to FALD, and they each have only 384 zones.

Acer Predator X32 mini-LED gaming monitor (Image credit: Acer)

The Predator X32 is also the second monitor to earn the DisplayHDR 1400 certification VESA announced in September. That means its guaranteed to hit at least 1,400 nits brightness with HDR content. It’s VESA’s brightest DisplayHDR certification, and only one other monitor has earned the title, the upcoming Asus ProArt PA32UCG (no price or release date yet).

For those seeking the best 4K gaming monitor , the Predator X32 boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and supports Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate .

But while part of Acer’s Predator gaming line, it’s clear the Predator X35 also has a place in professional creatives’ homes. In addition to its min-LED backlight, it covers 89.5% of the very wide Rec. 2020 gamut for strong 4K colors. The 10-bit panel also covers 99% of the AdobeRGB gamut and is said to have a Delta E of less than 1. Ultimately, this is also a high-end display for video creation.

Acer Predator X38 (Image credit: Acer)

For those seeking something slightly more attainable, Acer also announced the Predator X38 today. It’s a 37.5-inch ultrawide curved (2300R) gaming monitor with 3840 x 1600 resolution, DisplayHDR 400 certification, G-Sync and a 175Hz overclocked refresh rate with a 1ms (GTG reposne time with overdrive. It’ll cost $2,400 when it debuts in April.

Also keeping in mind the 55-inch Predator CG552K OLED monitor also announced today ($2,999), Acer has secured a place on the shortlist of gamers seeking the most premium display in 2020.

