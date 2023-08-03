Acer Predator X45 OLED Gaming Monitor Lands as Newegg Exclusive

Earlier this year, at CES 2023, Acer announced two new monitors: the Predator X27U and the X45. While both feature brilliant OLED panels, the larger Predator X45 grabbed the most attention with its expansive display. Now, that monitor is available for sale in the United States as a Newegg exclusive.

The Predator X45 unsurprisingly features a large 45-inch OLED panel with a UWQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 240 Hz with AMD FreeSync Premium support. That 240Hz figure is only achievable using DisplayPort or USB-C. If you opt for an HDMI connection, you’re limited to 144Hz at UWQHD resolution.

As with most of these large-format monitors, the panel is curved to help reduce eye strain and provide a more immersive gaming experience. In this case, there’s a tight 800R curvature. The panel features an 800R curvature, and peak HDR brightness tops out at 1,000 nits. Other specifications of note include a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, a 0.01 ms response time, and 99 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Despite the OLED panel, Acer opted for an anti-glare coating with the Predator X45. This should reduce clarity compared to a glossy finish, but the upside is that reflections should be less prominent when you’re trying to focus on the gaming action on-screen.

The Predator X45 features two HDMI 2.0, one DisplayPort 1.4, a USB-C port (90-watt power delivery), and a two-port USB 3.2 hub. Although hardcore gamers will likely have their own dedicated sound system or a pair of the best gaming headsets, the Predator X45 does include two 5-watt speakers. The monitor is also adjustable for tilt (-5 to 15 degrees), swivel (+/- 15 degrees), and height (110mm).

You can grab the Predator X45 from Newegg, where it carries a retail price of $1,599. To put that in perspective, the similarly spec’d 45-inch Corsair Xeneon Flex (albeit with a trick bendable OLED panel) carries the same price at Newegg. The Predator X45 looks like a serious contender to join our best curved gaming monitors list, so stay tuned for a full review of this OLED beast.