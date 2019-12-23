Adata Branches Out To Gaming PCs, Laptops and Monitors

(Image credit: Adata)

Adata is leaving its comfort zone to venture into new horizons. The company has revealed the names of a couple of interesting gaming products ahead of CES 2020, which takes place between January 7 to 10.

First up to bat is the XPG Xenia 15, which is Adata's first 15.6-inch gaming laptop. The device will feature a Full HD IPS display and a 9th-generation Core i9 processor. Logically, the laptop will use Adata's own XPG SX8200 Pro SSD for storage.

On the other hand, Adata is readying a gaming mini-PC called XPG Gaia. The unit is housed inside a 5-liter chassis with one available PCI slot that accommodates graphics cards up to eight inches. A 500W power supply with the 80 Plus Platinum certification powers the XPG Gaia.

Adata will also release a XPG Photon gaming monitor with a 27-inch panel. The XPG Photon is expected to be the first gaming monitor to feature PixelDisplay's Vivid Color Eye-Safe Display technology. Essentially, it's a blue light filtering method that helps reduce eye strain.

We can also expect a new case from Adata. The XPG Volta flaunts a cylindrical design made of premium metal, glass and RGB lighting. The case can fit E-ATX motherboards. up to three full-size graphics cards and multiple radiators. The XPG Volta even has four multi-directional wheels to move around.

As usual, Adata will have new SSDs and memory products on display. The Sage, Indigo and Pearl are PCIe 4.0 SSDs that deliver sequential read and write speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and 6,000 MB/s, respectively. The SU630 and SX8100 with capacities up to 4TB and sequential write speeds up to 2,000MB/s will make an appearace as well.

On the memory front, Adata has two new concept RGB memory modules. The XPG Darkmoon and XPG Sydyru come with memory speeds up to 4,800 MHz and capacities up to 32GB.

Lastly, Adata will showcase the new XPG Precog gaming headset and XPG Heatshot gaming mouse.