AMD Ryzen 5000, New GPUs Hit Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop

Alienware's Ryzen-based gaming desktop, the Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition, is getting a boost to AMD's 5000-series processors, as well as new GPU options from both AMD and Nvidia. The new system, which will start selling on January 26 beginning at $1,079.99, maintains the same chassis, refreshing just the internals.



Many of the older options, including AMD's Ryzen 3000-series CPUs and Radeon RX 5000 series GPUs, as well as Nvidia GTX 16-series and RTX 20-series GPUs are still options, so for the new stuff you'll have to pay top dollar.

Specs

CPU Up to AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Chipset B550A, Micro-ATX motherboard GPU Up to AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 RAM Up to 128GB HyperX DDR4 XMP - 3,400 MHz Storage Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe SSD + 2 TB 7,200-RPM SATA HDD

The Nvidia RTX GPU options in the system now go up to the RTX 3090 , just like we saw in the Intel version of this machine, the Aurora R11 . AMD Radeon RX options go up to the 6800 XT , notably not the 6900 XT .

Our main concern in the chassis Alienware has used the last few generations has been cooling, and it doesn't seem there's been much done to mitigate that with this refresh. We'll see what happens when we test it.