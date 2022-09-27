Alienware Rolls Out More Affordable 34-inch QD-OLED WQHD Gaming Monitor

Dell made quite the splash in the gaming monitor realm with the release of the Alienware AW3423DW earlier this year. We were impressed with the gorgeous QD-OLED display, large color gamut, excellent contrast, and 175Hz panel in our hands-on review of the AW3423DW . However, the $1,299 price is probably beyond the budget range of many gamers. So today, Alienware announced a new member to the family, the similarly named AW3423DWF, which is priced slightly lower at $1,099.

The AW3423DWF still features a 34-inch WQHD (3440 x 1440) QD-OLED panel with a 0.1ms GtG response time and a 1800R curve. That means color uniformity, the wide color gamut and inky blacks are still here in full effect. However, the maximum refresh rate has decreased just a smidge from 175Hz to 165Hz.

In addition, the white and black design of the AW3423DW has given way to an all-black motif with the AW3423DWF (Alienware calls the color Dark Side of the Moon). Likewise, the overall footprint is slimmer to better accommodate those with limited desk space.

Alienware AW3423DWF Specs

Panel Type / Backlight Quantum Dot Organic Light Emitting Diode Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 34 inches / 21:9 Curve Radius: 1800mm Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 3440x1440 @ 165 Hz G-Sync Ultimate FreeSync Premium Pro Native Color Depth & Gamut 10-bit / DCI-P3 Response Time (GTG) 0.1ms Brightness (mfr) 250 nits SDR 1,000 nits HDR Contrast Infinite Speakers None Video Inputs 2x DisplayPort 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 Audio 2x 3.5mm output USB 3.2 1x up, 4x down Power Consumption 51w, brightness @ 200 nits Panel Dimensions WxHxD w/base 32.1 x 16.36-20.69 x 12.04 inches (815.25 x 415.57-525.57 x 305.71mm) Weight 13.82 pounds (6.9kg) Warranty 3 years

There are some other noticeable hardware changes regarding port layout. Whereas the AW3423DWF came with two HDMI 2.0 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4 connector, the AW3423DWF flips that arrangement, offering one HDMI 2.0 port and two DisplayPort 1.4s. However, you'll still find two 3.5mm audio-out ports and four downstream USB 3.2 ports.

But Alienware didn't stop there; the joystick mounted under the center of the AW3423DWF has been revised to provide quick access to preset game modes. The joystick can also be used to jump to an all-new Creator mode that Alienware added. Alienware adds that the AW3423DWF's ComfortView Plus low blue light mode is TUV-certified and that Variable Refresh Rate is supported at up to 120Hz refresh rates on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.