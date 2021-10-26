Trending

AMD Bundles Xbox Game Pass With Radeon, Ryzen Purchases

AMD's new promotion offers a bunch of free games, but only for one month.

AMD
(Image credit: AMD)

AMD on Tuesday launched its new campaign to make its gaming-oriented CPUs and GPUs more attractive to the target audience. From now through the first half of next year, AMD will provide a free subscription to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass for PC with a purchase of qualified hardware. 

Gamers who purchase a Radeon RX 6000-series graphics card or Ryzen 5000X/3000X/XT processor from a participating retailer will get a free one-month subscription to Microsoft Xbox Game Pass for PC as part of AMD's Equipped for Battle game bundle. Typically, Microsoft charges $1 for the first month and then $9.99 per month.  

While the bundle's value is not exactly high for graphics cards that cost from $650 to $1700, it allows gamers to try out over 100 new games and enjoy their graphics board without purchasing a bunch of titles.

AMD Equipped for Battle Game Bundle

Eligible CPUsEligible GPUs
Ryzen 9 5950XRadeon RX 6900 XT
Ryzen 9 5900XRadeon RX 6800 XT
Ryzen 7 5800XRadeon RX 6800
Ryzen 5 5600XRadeon RX 6700 XT
Ryzen 9 3950XTRadeon RX 6600 XT
Ryzen 9 3900XTRadeon RX 6600
Ryzen 9 3900X-
Ryzen 7 3800XT-
Ryzen 7 3800X-
Ryzen 7 3700X-
Ryzen 5 3600XT-
Ryzen 5 3600X-
Ryzen 5 3600-

AMD said that the campaign starts on October 26, 2021, and ends on June 30, 2022, at 11:59:59 PM ET, or when the supply of Coupon Codes is exhausted, whichever occurs first.

In addition, AMD offers the Raise the Game bundle that includes complimentary copies of Far Cry 6 and Resident Evil Village with a purchase of a Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics board, but this campaign ends on December 31.

  • Yuka
    Hm... All I can think of is: "It's a trap!". To quote a famous space commander, lol.

    That being said, I missed bundles with actual interesting games (talking FC6 and RE:V).

    Regards.
