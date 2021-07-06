AMD, Nvidia GPUs Could Be More Affordable Real Soon

If things continue to go the way they are going, consumers may finally be able to find the best graphics cards at more reasonable prices. Mind you, we say more reasonable because it'll probably be a while before we ever see graphics cards at their MSRP again. We're still deep into the global semiconductor shortage so prices are apparently improving, but stock is another topic.
According to the latest data that Germany publication 3DCenter recently published, graphics card prices have plummeted in Germany and Austria in the last couple of months. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 30-series (Ampere) graphics cards, which was at a record high 304% in May, plunged to 153% this month. In addition, AMD's Radeon RX 6000 (Big Navi) saw a nosedive from 214% to 153% as well.
As you can see from 3DCenter's chart, graphics card prices started going downhill in June, which is also when Bitcoin and Ethereum suffered heavy losses in their values. China's crackdown on cryptocurrency mining farms played a large role in this happening. The Chinese government's iron hand sent cryptocurrency miners fleeing the country to relocate their operations elsewhere. The smaller miners resorted to selling their graphics cards in the hundreds on the second-hand markets. As a result, graphics card pricing in China has fallen nearly 45% in May.
In addition to Bitcoin and Ethereum's price drops and Beijing's cryptocurrency repression, Nvidia launching its Lite Hash Rate (LHR) versions of its existing Ampere graphics cards also helped further push the prices down a bit. Retailers and scalpers still get away with selling graphics card at absurd prices because of the shortage. However, stock is better since consumers don't have to fight with the miners at the checkout line.
Assuming that nothing significant affects the trend, graphics card pricing should continue to drop until reaching January-like levels by August. That doesn't mean that we'll see MSRP pricing, though. Even early January pricing had graphics card at 27% (Nvidia) and 40% (AMD) over their MSRP. 3DCenter's data only shows the pricing behavior for Germany and Austria, however, we should expect to see a similar tendency in the global markets.
There is apparently a post out there from a scalper's friend who said his friend used to net $1000+ per GPU after covering all costs but now he is only $100 ahead. If true, then scalping is well on its way to not being worth bothering with anymore.
I don't mind the Sept 6th date... Gives the Evga 3080ti I Queued for time to pop.
Gaming is a money pit these days, not to mention that they're hardly ever stellar upon launch due to all the bugs and hacks.
With components becoming so excessively overpriced and little or no availability, I see a lot of people finding other distractions or sticking with their same setups.
Graphics have reached a level where pretty much all games are acceptable looking, a good example of this is Counter strike, it can run on a potato and looks great.
First let's face some truths and realize the difference between a need and a want. I won't argue this here--google is your friend. I will say, with a few exceptional and extraordinary circumstances, none of us 'need' the top end GPU or CPU and none of us 'need' to upgrade on a yearly basis. The majority does so for epeen and will never stress their super build past 30 or 40% load,-- and that is being polite and generous.
Combine that with advancements with cloud storage, chip size and cooling the solution becomes obvious.
Stop building desktops, stop buying components at 450% over MSRP. Buy a laptop with a dedicated GPU. You may not have the biggest dick on the block to brag about but you will have a fully capable system, in which will also have extra, in most cases, slots to add more local storage and ram to beef it up. The bonus is you can do it cheaper than it would cost you for the highest end GPU for your desktop.
