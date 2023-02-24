AMD Offers $125 Ryzen 7000 Bundle with DDR5 and Motherboard Discounts, Free Game

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD announced today that the company would begin offering a Ryzen 7000 Series bundle that includes discounts on AM5 motherboards and DDR5 kits that could total up to $125. You also get a free game with your purchase. The new bundle helps to address some of the high memory and motherboard costs associated with building a Ryzen 7000 system, if even temporarily, and will also help spur CPU sales during the lowest period of PC sales in 30 years.

The program runs from February 27 to April 1, 2023. AMD's announcement says that purchasing a Ryzen 7000 processor during this time unlocks additional discounts for X670 and B650 motherboards, along with discounts "available for 2x8GB and 2x16GB DDR5 memory kits from leading makers including Corsair, ADATA, GeIL, and Kingston Technology."



The discount will be offered at checkout when you purchase a Ryzen 7000 processor, motherboard, and DDR5 memory as one purchase. However, the amount of the discount will vary by the chosen selection of hardware. With some combinations, you will receive up to $125 off the final purchase price of the hardware. Naturally, the highest-end combinations will net the biggest discount.

Beginning Monday, these bundles will be available at major retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Newegg. However, the value of the discount will vary based on several parameters, including the hardware and the region where it is purchased. AMD tells us that more details about the specific hardware combinations and discounts will emerge when the bundles hit store shelves on Monday.

The cherry on top: The bundle also includes a copy of STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor, which customers can redeem through AMD's online redemption portal until May 6, 2023.



This bundle release is very near the February 28 launch of AMD's new Ryzen 7000X3D processors, but those processors don't appear to be part of the promotion — at least for now. Currently, the promotion applies to the entire Ryzen 7000 roster, including the Ryzen 9 7950X, 7900X, and 7900, Ryzen 7 7700X and 7700, and the Ryzen 5 7600X and 7600.

We have seen Microcenter bundles over the last month that include free memory and reduced-cost motherboards included with Ryzen 7000 processors, but it is unclear if those bundles are associated with this program.



We'll sniff out some of the better deals when they arrive and share them — stay tuned.